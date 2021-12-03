Burger King returns the Whopper to its original price

Burger King Launches Celebrity-Created Foods 0:55

New York (CNN Business) – Burger King’s Whopper turns 64 and that’s why the company prices it accordingly.

This Friday and Saturday, Burger King will sell its iconic sandwich for $ 0.37 in what it calls a “two-day birthday party.” The promotion will be offered exclusively to members of the chain’s Royal Perks rewards program and can only be ordered through its app.

Burger King began selling the Whopper in 1957. Its co-founder, Jim McLamore, created it after realizing that people liked large burgers, so he named it the Whopper “knowing that this would convey the image of something big, “according to his autobiography.

The Whopper has 1,024 possible ingredient combinations, depending on the chain. The sandwich is still an integral part of their menu that has expanded an option to include a plant-based version.

Introductory prices are one way to attract customers, and restaurants expect them to spend more than $ 0.37 on other items. McDonald’s recently sold its Egg McMuffin at its original price of $ 0.63. In both offers, only members of the rewards program could benefit from the discount.

Burger King bet on their rewards program

Burger King expanded its Royal Perks rewards program nationwide earlier this year.

Restaurant Brands International, the chain’s parent company, said in an earnings call that it is “pleased with the early results” of sign-ups as part of its broader efforts to eliminate paper coupons and push customers to orders. digital.

Ultimately, the goal of Burger King and other brands with loyalty programs is to increase sales and engage customers, ideally on a daily basis, giving them reasons to choose them over their competitors.