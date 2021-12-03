Famous singer Britney Spears has copied Katy Perry’s idea already Kourtney kardashian and has made a trip to Mexico to celebrate his birthdayNow that she lives in complete freedom under no guardianship, the American decided to leave the country.

Cabos, San Lucas is the tourist destination in Mexico ideal to spend an unforgettable birthday, it is the favorite of celebrities such as Katy Perry’s 37th party and the birthday of Travis Barker, future wife of Kourtney Kardashian.

Now it is Britney Spears who celebrates in the paradisiacs beaches of Mexico, was born on December 2, 1981, so in 2021 has turned 40 old, one of the best birthdays he has had in the last 13 years, since he already has the freedom to decide.

As they share it in the social networks, as well as the Princess of pop as well as her boyfriend and future husband Sam ashgari who has given a brand new engagement ring to Britney Spears traveled to Mexico on an aircraft and they look very happy.

A trip to enjoy their romance and to celebrate another year of life is one of the details with which the American songwriter, who from the plane has enjoyed a nice b-shaped cake as well as taste a delicious champagne.

A video and several Ista Stories in Instagram They realize how wonderful they spend it in the beautiful landscapes of Mexico, they even share the same photo that Kourtney Kardashian and singer Katy Perry shared, as well as tasting some Mexican songs performed by him. mariachi.

Britney Spears celebrates her birthday in Mexico, in the same place as Katy Perry and Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: Special



Britney Spears’ winning outfit on her birthday

Britney Spears apparently has traveled without her children, Sean and Jayden Federline, she just looks very embraced by her partner And it also shows off the winning and ideal outfit to squander beauty on your birthday.

Nails long boots that almost reach the knee look on Britney Spears, more because they are completely red, plus a mini frayed shorts in denim fabric that reveals the attributes of the performer of Toxic.

A Long sleeved shirt bulging shoulders is another piece in the birthday outfit, in addition to the huge dark glasses and of course her extra long blonde wavy hair, happy and free 40 Britney.