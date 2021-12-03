Billie Eilish says goodbye to the blonde | Fashion and Beauty

Change is a constant for Billie eilish. The 19-year-old artist has long accustomed us to makeovers. However, his new bet has surprised us because, this time, has opted for a much less extravagant image than the one he usually wears.

To date Eilish has opted for looks daring who helped her build a tough girl image. He has worn a white mane, has gone through jet black, purple, blue and even became an icon with a two-color dye with which the root part of a fluor green tone and the rest of the hair wore black.

Then to mid-2021 Eilish decided to make a radical change to her image and she opted for a much more classic platinum blonde with which her image looked sweetened and reminded a bit of the iconic Marilyn Monroe. This tone, as her stylist told the press, took about six weeks to achieve. However, and despite the work involved in reaching it, it has not lasted a long time, then, as can be seen in her social networks, the author of Bad guy has decided to take a new turn in its look and go to chestnut.





Billie Eilish with her iconic hairstyle. / Getty Images

In the last image that she has published, you can clearly see how the interpreter has kept her bangs, but this time, has left behind the light tones to bet once on the dark ones. Of course, this time, without fancy tones.

Do you want to go unnoticed?

Billie Eilish’s green and black hair was practically her hallmark. That is why, when the singer and songwriter decided to leave her behind, her followers and the media wondered so many times why that finally the interpreter explained that she had looked blonde in a montage that one of her fans had and that she liked. However, a couple of months after taking the step of becoming a blond girl, Eilish confessed to Elle magazine the reality about her makeover.

Her hair was clearly a hallmark that made her truly distinguishable. But there was a hidden side to this: they always recognized her, wherever she went. Thus, seeking to gain a little more intimacy, Eilish decided to leave fantasy colors behind and look for a tone for her hair with which she could go more unnoticed.

Will this new change of look another way to keep gaining ground from lack of anonymity? We will have to see what the artist tells us!