Billie Eilish leaves blonde hair behind and now boasts a brown tint with everything and bangs

The famous singer Billie Eilish is undoubtedly in a process of constant change, now she confirms that she leaves behind the blond hair and boasts a brown tint that has included a straight bangs, which adds a touch of joviality.

At another time, the native of Los Angeles, California, United States boasted her radical change where she forgot her black hair with neon green streaks and became a elegant blonde for the cover of the vogue magazine.

Now the interpreter of Lovely and Happier than ever returns to the dark hair to highlight her impressive green eyes with a brown tint, “They missed me” writes Billie Eilish in her official account of Instagram, just days before his birthday, since he was born on December 18, 2001.

In 2021 Billie Eilish turns 20 years old, and everything seems to indicate that she has joined the infinity of celebrities and women who constantly change their style, from rough looks to oversize ouftits, Finneas O’Connell’s sister went for a much more feminine look.

Nude colors were all that Billie Eilish boasted in her monochrome outfits, however now he has decided to return to the wide t-shirts one over another and a haircut that looks like a mullet, the most famous of autumn and winter.

What also stands out in the face of the American composer is the cute makeup that takes very natural, just a little rosy cheeks, mascara in the eyelashes of envy and a matte lipstick in pink.

Fans of Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell have been left in uncertainty because now they do not know if he will also leave behind the outfits with dresses and high-top sneakersas well as the cute corsets and long nails to which his followers were getting used to.

Only in the MET Gala 2021 Billie Eilish posed like never before in a cute Oscar de la Renta dress, majestic and with a huge tail, the beautiful 1.61 tall artist I wear peach tulle with various pieces of jewelry from the luxury brand Cartier.

Well, with any of the dyes that Billie Eilish chooses, her beauty continues to shine, plus she continues to harvest Musical hits just like him documentary film Released in 2021, Billie Eilish: The World Is A Little Fuzzy That Account Much Of Your artistic trajectory.