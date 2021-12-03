Best apps of 2021 on the App Store

We enter the last month of 2021 and Apple has made a list of the best apps for iOS in 2021, a small compilation that we see every year at this time and that allows users to know the most important things of the year, apart from discovering new applications.

The App Store It has a vast catalog of applications and only a few achieve this privilege of being named the best application of each year, although every year they vary and are not always the same and in some cases they may even surprise.

Next, you will know those apps that have managed to win this well-deserved app of the year award according to AppleYou probably know some, but if not, you could download it to see what you think of an application that has been selected with this award.

Touch Life: World

The iPhone app of the year is not an app itself, but a kind of game called Touch Life: World that allows you to create your own world and develop your own stories without limits, as if it were a virtual life from a series of characters and locations.

Download Toca Life: World for iOS

LumaFusion

For the iPad, the app of the year is LumaFusion, a complete video editor with a large number of parameters to create the best compositions, perfect for any professional video or if you simply want to give that distinctive touch to your videos to upload on social networks.

Download LumaFusion for iOS

Craft – Docs and Note Editor

Leaving iOS aside, you should also know the app of the year for Mac and this time the lucky one has been one called Craft – Docs and Note Editor, a productivity application that allows you to make annotations, organize documents, etc.

Download LumaFusion for Mac

These are the best apps for iOS and MacIf you are interested in some, you should know that you can download them from the App Store and they will not cost you anything because all three are completely free so you can enjoy them at any time.

