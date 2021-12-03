Benjamn Galdames to be called up by Gerardo Martino for the friendly against Chile

Benjamn Galdames, Mexican player of the Spanish Union of the Chilean league, be summoned for the first time with the Mexican national team greater for the friendly match against the Chilean team in the United States next Wednesday, Well, the young soccer player published on his social networks that he would be called by El Tri.

With an image traveling to Mexico City, The Mexican midfielder mentioned that he would be summoned and placed at the command of Gerardo Martino.

Galdames is one of the novelties of the Tri, which also highlights the debut of Marcelo Flores, player who plays for Arsenal in England and will have his first opportunity with the senior team.

This Mexican midfielder has already been with Mexico in the lower ranks, so it is nothing new for him to wear the tricolor shirt.

PHOTO: @benjagaldames

