Ben Affleck expresses his wish to marry JLo

New photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissing is all you need to see today

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, more romantic than ever in their last pose together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they are better than ever. If when they broke up, back in 2004, they had told us that almost twenty years later (watch out, twenty years, which is said soon) they would be together again, they would have ‘blown’ our brains. But now, every time they are caught kissing in the street, walking like ordinary humans or posing like the gods that they are on the red carpet, we feel that their relationship is a reality that, it seems, can trigger in wedding. How do you read it!

It was Ben himself who unleashed the rumors, when in an interview with WSJ magazine he mentioned a word that has sparked the digital debate. Attention with his ‘statement’, in a conversation that revolved around his reunion with JLo on this path that we call “life” (sorry for the intensity): “The most important thing is to be a good father, the second most important thing is to be a good man and a good person. And then, you know, a good husband. Hopefully. “

Ben and JLo were engaged in 2002. Ben-Ari FinegoldGetty Images

Perdooona ?! Does Ben contemplate in his future with that “hopefully” a possible wedding with JLo? But what fantasy is this?

But don’t get your hopes up. Even so, the artist has not advanced further in that sense, in fact, he has added that he does not like to give too much information about his private life: “There are some issues that are private and intimate and have meaning because they are not shared. with the rest of the world. I feel more comfortable learning to find a boundary between the things I want to share and the things I don’t. I know I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life. “

Well, Ben, but there you missed that, and that ‘sauce’ that we took. ‘Omeno’.

