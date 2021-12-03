Be careful, you will no longer be able to share Twitter images without permission

MEXICO CITY.- Twitter recently expanded its private information policy to include media, prohibiting users from sharing photos or videos of a private individual without their permission. The company notes that tweeting such images can violate a person’s privacy and potentially cause harm.

New policies on Twitter

The Twitter Security team wrote in a post on its official blog that, while anyone can be affected by private media sharing, “it can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities.”

If someone reports a photo or video that violates the policy, Twitter will remove the media and take action based on your application options. These include reducing the visibility of the tweet in responses and search results, or telling the person who posted it to remove the tweet. Twitter also has the right to permanently suspend users who violate the policy.

Exception to the rule

There are some exceptions to the policy. It does not cover the private media of public figures or others if a photo or video, and the text in the tweet, “are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse.”

In other words, if it’s newsworthy, Twitter can allow the media to stay on the platform. The company will consider factors such as whether the images are available elsewhere, such as on television or in newspapers.

That said, if the goal of sharing private photos or videos of public figures “or individuals who are part of public conversations is to harass, intimidate or use fear to silence them,” Twitter could eliminate the media. The policies of abusive behavior and non-consensual nudity (i.e. revenge pornography) still apply.

Twitter has long prohibited sharing private information about other people, such as addresses, phone numbers, identification, or financial information (in other words, misleading someone).

It also does not allow users to intimidate others by threatening to reveal such details. The company says it will begin enforcing the private image rule today and that the new measure is part of its job to align its security policies with human rights standards.