Bardem, by the hand of his wife in the cinema, Nicole Kidman, but very proud of his real one

The Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem have met for the first time on the big screen in the film Being the Ricardos. The Australian actress and the Spanish actor attended the film’s premiere in New York last night and demonstrated the good harmony and complicity that unites them after having participated in this biopic about Lucille Ball, directed by Aaron Sorkin. Bardem and Kidman give life in the film to the marriage formed by the Cuban-American musician Desi Arnaz and the American housewife Lucille Ball, who triumphed with the television comedy of the 50s I love lucy, one of the most watched series for several years and that received four Emmy Awards.

The 54-year-old Kidman chose an elegant white satin gown from Chanel adorned with side ties to walk the red carpet, while the 52-year-old Bardem wore an elegant burgundy tuxedo. Together they gave samples of the great friendship that has arisen between them during production while posing holding hands and smiling as they walked the red carpet. Keith Urban’s wife has already expressed her admiration for Penelope Cruz’s husband on more than one occasion. Until now they have never met on screen, but they had in common having worked for Alejandro Amenábar -she in The others and he in Out to sea-. In an interview with the magazine Frames, the protagonist of Big Little Lies confessed the emotion he had felt for the Oscar of the filmmaker of Out to sea, but added a slight nuance about its protagonist: “The only thing that bothered me is that Javier Bardem had not been nominated. Should have been among the finalists, And por discounted it would have been a more than fair winner. There are few actors in the world like him, with that sincerity and that strength, with those nuances. I would be happy if one day I could work with him, in Spain or in any other country “He said of Bardem, with whom he has finally fulfilled his wish to work with him.

For the protagonist of Before Night Falls It has also been a source of pride and satisfaction to give life to a character that I have wanted to play for years. “It was like climbing Mount Everest”, told about him late Arnaz, of whom he was captivated by the energy and the ability not only to be the great comedian that he was, but also as a protector of the show and also of her as a man, husband and also a partner, said Bardem of this Cuban-American actor who achieved succeed on the small screen in the United States.

‘It helps me a lot to have my wife Penelope (Cruz) around in awards season’

Bardem faces a fabulous awards season thanks to The good boss, by Fernando León de Aranoa, which has been the film selected by the Academy to compete for the Oscar for best international film at the 94th edition of the Hollywood Awards, whose gala will be held on March 27. The Spaniard recognizes that being close to his wife, Penélope Cruz, It helps you a lot to navigate this great maelstrom of galas, red carpets and award shows.

Oscar winner for No country for old men He had words of praise and admiration for his wife, Penelope, with whom he has been married for eleven years and has been in a relationship for fourteen years, and with whom he had a small “struggle” to see which of his two films, if hers or hers, was the movie representing Spain at the Oscars. “I’m very proud of her. He did amazing in Mparallel adres, Pedro Almodóvar’s film, of course it helps to joke with each other like, ‘What’s going on with you? What’s the matter with you? ‘”Bardem said to Entertainment tonight at the Lincoln Center Jazz premiere in New York. “But at the same time, we know how to take all of this.”. “We know that we have to take it from a distance, because otherwise it is crazy,” added the interpreter, whose film has swept the Goya with 20 nominations.







