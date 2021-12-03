Atlas takes the minimum advantage over Pumas in the Semifinals first leg

Pumas will have to do another feat of those that now is used to reach the Final. And they ended up losing by a goal in the Going of the Semifinal before him Atlas and now they will have to go to Jalisco Stadium with all their fierceness to turn it around, which is not impossible, since in previous games they did.

But this Thursday, as in the ‘old’ times, in those without a pandemic, it was how the University Olympic Stadium, with more than 45 thousand souls supporting Pumas in the Round of the Semifinal, although there was a small fraction red and black.

And knowing that the first meeting was fundamental, University he did not miss the opportunity to generate danger from the start, but none of the players could realize any of the options. Thus the time passed, with CU Crowded and the shouts of support for Pumas at all times.

until Julius furch he shut up Olympic. It was at minute 42 of the game that the Atlas striker took advantage of a ball that left him Julian Quinones, and from outside the area, the Argentine started the ball and put the Rojinegros forward.

Later, the auriazul hope was revived when Jeremy Marquez swept away Sebastian Saucedo, and although a penalty was requested, the referee Jorge Isaac Rojas reviewed and did not mark the maximum penalty.

Time was running its course and the technician Andres Lillini he made adjustments because even though his team tried, they couldn’t beat the best defense of the tournament (with 10 goals in the regular phase); Nevertheless, Diego Cocca he stood and waited to make moves.

The university students insisted. His attacking players had a chance to equalize the score. Even one of the clearest was in the final stretch, when Juan Ignacio Dinenno he shot at ‘burns clothes’, but the archer Camilo Vargas made the save of the match keeping Atlas with an advantage.

In the end, it was the Red and black those who did not forgive and the shot they had did not waste it and took the advantage of a goal, while Pumas, the ones he had, could not be specified and on Sunday he will have to fight against the current.

