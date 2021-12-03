Atlas gave the first blow: the ‘Rojinegros’ beat Pumas 1-0 with a goal from Furch | SPORT-TOTAL
Pumas lost 1-0 to Atlas this Tuesday, December 2, for the first leg of the semifinals of the Liguilla 2021 at the Olympic University Stadium.
Álvarez finishes off the goal inside the area totally alone and Vargas manages to keep the ball.
90 & # 39; The referee adds 7 more minutes of play.
Dinenno was only going to finish off the goal, however, Santamaría appeared to send the ball to the corner kick.
83 & # 39; Lack of Santamaría against Lira and free kick for the Pumas.
80 & # 39; Side in favor of Pumas.
76 & # 39; Free kick in favor of Pumas.
71 & # 39; Diogo Barbosa hits the goal, but Vargas manages to keep the ball.
67 & # 39; Corner kick in favor of Pumas.
66 & # 39; Álvarez’s shot, however, the ball goes astray.
61 ‘Throw-in for Pumas.
58 & # 39; Free kick in favor of Pumas.
57 ‘Foul by Santamaría against Corozo and yellow card for the Peruvian.
54 & # 39; Torres hits the right-hand goal and the ball goes astray.
52 & # 39; Santamaría takes the opportunity to score from Dinenno and comes out playing with the ball at his feet.
49 & # 39; Yellow card for Dinenno and Angulo.
48 & # 39; Free kick in favor of Pumas.
THE SECOND TIME STARTED!
END OF THE FIRST TIME!
45 + 5 ‘The referee confirms that there is no penalty.
45 + 4 ‘The referee goes to the VAR to check if it was a penalty.
45 + 2 ‘Penalty in favor of Atlas.
45 & # 39; The referee adds 3 more minutes of play.
Julio César Furch scores the first goal of the match from outside the area.
42 & # 39; Corozo’s shot and Nervo manages to cut the forward’s shot.
38 & # 39; Free kick in favor of Atlas.
35 ‘Goal kick in favor of Atlas.
34 & # 39; Free kick in favor of Pumas.
28 & # 39; Mozo hits the goal from outside the area, but the goalkeeper controls the ball without problems.
26 & # 39; Corner kick in favor of Pumas.
23 & # 39; Corozo tries to finish off the goal, but Santamaría manages to block the Ecuadorian’s shot.
20 & # 39; Corner kick in favor of Pumas.
18 & # 39; Free kick in favor of Atlas.
15 & # 39; Free kick in favor of Pumas.
13 & # 39; Dinenno hits the goal from outside the area, however, the ball goes astray.
8 & # 39; Free kick in favor of Atlas.
5 & # 39; Furch hits the goal and the ball goes astray.
2 ‘Goal kick for Atlas.
Pumas UNAM and Atlas already meet for the first leg of the semifinal of the Liguilla 2021.
Pumas UNAM warm-up.
This was the arrival of Atlas at the University Olympic Stadium.
With these shirts, Pumas and Atlas will face each other.
OFFICIAL ATLAS LINEUP!
This is what the dressing room of Pumas UNAM looks like.
OFFICIAL PUMAS LINEUP!
This was the last training of Pumas before facing Atlas.
Pumas 0-0 Atlas | 2021 | MX League
Pumas 0-0 Atlas | 2021 | MX League
Atlas 1-2 Cougars | 2020 | MX League
Pumas 5-1 Atlas | 2019 | MX League
Atlas 1-2 Cougars | 2019 | MX Cup
Pumas 2-2 Atlas | 2019 | MX League
Pumas 0-1 Atlas | 2019 | MX Cup
Atlas 0-3 Cougars | 2018 | MX League
Pumas 3-1 Atlas | 2018 | MX League
Atlas 2-1 Pumas | 2018 | MX League
The match between Pumas and Atlas will be live on the signals of TUDN and Channel 5 of Televisa. Let us remember that all the matches of the Pumas team are broadcast on this signal and this will not be the exception in the MX league.
If you are in the territory of Central Mexico, you will be able to watch the match between Pumas and Atlas from 9:00 p.m. On the other hand, in Pacific time the game will start at 7:00 p.m. and in Eastern time it will start at 10:00 p.m. In Peru, you can watch this game from 10:00 pm
The match between Pumas and Atlas for the first leg semifinal of the MX league will be played this Thursday, December 2, 2021. The match will take place at the Olympic University Stadium. Let us remember that the one who has the advantage is the Atlas team for having been better positioned in the regular stage of Liga MX.
Led by Argentine Diego Cocca and with Peruvian Anderson Santamaría among its ranks, Atlas was the sensation team of the tournament. The ‘Foxes’ returned to a semifinal after 17 years of waiting and will try to reach the final to seek the title they won for the only time 70 years ago, in 1951.
On the other hand, Corozo, attacker of the ‘Felinos’, referred to his good moment and expressed his desire to continue scoring goals.
In the repechage, the university students threw Toluca away and then passed over the leader America, closing the tie on someone else’s court.
In the University team, the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo has been standing out, who has reached this final phase under the technical direction of Argentine Andrés Lillini, who lifted the team from the last place in the classification on the fifth day to put it into the playoffs thanks to a streak of four wins and a draw in the final stretch of the regular season.
Pumas will continue their path in the Apertura, seeking to return to a Mexican championship final. Now he will have Atlas in front, who finished second in the regular stage and who promises to be a tough rival.
Pumas and Atlas will face off at the Olympic University Stadium for the great first leg semifinal of the MX league. The team from the capital collides with the Guadalajara team in a vibrant duel with a reserved prognosis, although it is the local team that comes with a great boost after eliminating the great candidate, America.
Welcome, friends of El Comercio, to the minute by minute of the match between Pumas and Atlas for the first leg semifinal of the Liguilla 2021! Here we will show you the latest news on this important commitment.
.
The minute-by-minute transmission of the match between Pumas and Atlas for the first leg of the Liguilla 2021 semifinal arrived here. Thank you very much, friends of El Comercio, for joining us!