ASMR anime, 180 Byou by Kimi no Mimi wo Shiawase ni Dekiru ka ?, opens Blu-ray / DVD campaign – Kudasai

The production team of the original ASMR-themed anime, 180 Byou from Kimi no Mimi wo Shiawase ni Dekiru ka? (Can I Make Your Ears Happy in 180 Seconds?), has inaugurated a fundraising campaign to enable the project’s Blu-ray / DVD releases. The campaign will continue until January 31, 2022 at 11:59 a.m. (Japan Time).

The Blu-ray / DVD package is scheduled to ship to backers on March 18, 2022. Donors paying at least 9,000 yen (about 80 US dollars) will receive the Blu-ray / DVD, regardless of the amount of money raised by the campaign. Other rewards donors can earn include a title song CD, four F6-size (105 x 165mm) wallpapers, and branded headphones. COTSUBU for the ASMR. All funds will go towards production and manufacturing costs. The campaign claims that there is a possibility that some donor rewards will change due to unavoidable circumstances.

On the other hand, the series has been broadcast since last October 14 in Japan, while the platform Anime Onegai is in charge of its distribution in Latin America, including a dubbing into Latin Spanish.

Production team

Yoshinobu Kasai (Demon Lord, Retry!) is in charge of the direction in the studies INDIVISION and EKACHI EPILKA .

(Demon Lord, Retry!) is in charge of the direction in the studies and . Takayuki noguchi ( Angel’s 3Piece, Cinderella Nine, Girls Beyond the Wasteland, Higehiro, The Island of Giant Insects, Papillon Rose, Queen’s Blade franchise, Rail Romanesque, Ro-Kyu-Bu! ) is in charge of character design and animation direction.

Synopsis for 180 Byou from Kimi no Mimi wo Shiawase ni Dekiru ka?

ASMR or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response is the sensation of tingling or nervous relaxation that is obtained in response to stimuli such as certain sounds or images. As the title indicates, the short anime will allow viewers to experience various forms of ASMR in 180 seconds. In the story, the protagonist Akari (nicknamed Gekkou-san) buys a binaural microphone and begins her journey into the world of ASMRs. Like her childhood friend, the viewer will begin to support her in her new hobby.

Source: Comic Natalie

(c) 君 ⽿ 製作 委員会