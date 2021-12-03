Antonio Brown suspended three games for violating COVID-19 protocol

According to a testimony, Brown would have bought his false vaccination certificate, thanks to a teammate

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended three games for violating protocols NFL-NFLPA COVID-19, the league announced Thursday.

The league and the players union found that Antonio Brown He is among the three players who misrepresented their vaccination status. A former Brown personal chef reported earlier this month that the wide receiver had obtained a vaccination card. COVID-19 false during the summer.

Antonio Brown suspended without pay for three games. You can return until December 26. Getty

They were also suspended for three games the substitute safety of the Buccaneers, Mike Edwards, and free agent wide receiver John Franklin III. The three players accepted their sanction and will not appeal, according to the NFL.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Suspensions Brown and Edwards are unpaid. Both will be eligible to return to the Buccaneers lineup on December 26 when the Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers.

“The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforces their commitment and further emphasizes the importance of strict adherence to protocols to protect the well-being of all those associated with the NFL,” the league and players union said in a statement.

Brown was not expected to play the next two games due to an ankle and heel injury that has kept him out since Week 7, a source told Adam schefter from ESPN on Wednesday. Edwards, who has lined up at safety and slot, forced a fumble in last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts and leads the team with three interceptions.

The chef Steven ruiz He said earlier this month that Brown had his girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau, approach him over the summer to get a fake vaccination card. After Ruiz was unable to acquire a fake card for Brown, he said the wide receiver a few weeks later showed him the ones he had for him and Moreau that he had purchased.

2 Related

Ruiz indicated to ESPN that Brown had obtained his fake vaccination card from a Buccaneers teammate. Ruiz declined to name the other player.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, denied that Brown obtained a fake vaccination card.

A day after the initial accusation of Ruiz, the Buccaneers coach, Bruce ariansHe commented that the team did their “due diligence” in examining the players’ shot cards, adding: “I really don’t think that’s true.”

“We appreciate the League’s timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of the health and safety protocols that have been established. We will continue to implement all of the league’s COVID-19 protocols,” the Buccaneers agreed in a statement Thursday. .