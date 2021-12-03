Anniversary of December 3: the most important events on a day like today | Society

In a December 3, but 1989, ends the “Cold War” after the historic meeting between the presidents of the United States and the USSR, George Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev, held in Malta, in which both announced a disarmament process.

Other ephemeris of December 3

1810.- The English take over the island of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean.

1836.- The Spanish Courts agree to negotiate the recognition of the independence of the New States of Spanish America.

1854.- Peru decrees the abolition of slavery.

1880.- The “little war” of Cuba ends, an uprising against the metropolis that began on August 24, 1879.

1967.- South African doctor Christian Barnard performs the world’s first heart transplant in Cape Town.

1984.- 3,000 people die from a toxic gas leak in a factory in the Indian city of Bhopal.

1990.- The Argentine Army crushes the rebellion of the military group called “carapintadas” and followers of Colonel Mohamed Alí Seineldín, detained 45 days earlier for “serious disciplinary offenses.”

1991.- The Government of Kenya accepts the legalization of the opposition parties after decades of a single party.

2008.- More than a hundred countries sign the treaty banning cluster bombs in Oslo.

2009.- A suicide attack in the capital of Somalia causes the death of 15 people. Among the victims are three ministers.

2013.- The US Justice rules that the city of Detroit can protect itself under bankruptcy law.

2015.- The South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is convicted of the murder of his girlfriend and he will go back to prison for at least 15 years.

2016.- 36 people die in a warehouse in Oakland (California, USA), where a concert was being held.

2018.- The Chilean Justice condemns 53 repressive agents of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, in one of the highest sentences against human rights violations.

– The Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft, with three expedition members on board, is launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome (Kazakhstan) towards the International Space Station.

December 3 births

1857.- Joseph Conrad, Polish novelist.

1904.- Roberto Marinho, Brazilian businessman, president of the communication group O Globo.

1917.- Manuel Solís Palma, politician and former president of Panama.

1928.- Bárbara Probst Solomon, American writer.

1930.- Jean-Luc Godard, French film director.

1934.- Abimael Guzman, Shining Path leader.

1944.- Salvador Moncada, Honduran doctor and researcher.

1960.- Daryl Hannah, American actress.

– Julianne Moore, American actress.

1961.- Antonio Canales, Spanish dancer and choreographer.

1968.- Brendan Fraser, American actor.

1985.- Amanda Seyfried, American actress and singer.

December 3 deaths

1894.- Robert Louis Stevenson, Scottish novelist.

1919.- Pierre Auguste Renoir, French painter.

2002.- Ivan Illich, Austrian philosopher pioneer of ‘liberation theology’.

2003.- Dulce Chacón, Spanish writer.

2005.- Jaime Lozada Perdomo, Colombian politician assassinated.

2007.- Sergio Gómez, murdered Mexican singer.

2013.- Ahmed Fuad Negm, Egyptian poet.

2014.- Manuel de Céspedes, Cuban religious.

2015.- Scott Weiland, American musician.

2017.- John Anderson, US Congressman.

