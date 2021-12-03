Anne Hathaway teaches how to wear a minidress in winter

There is no classic more infallible than the iconic little black dress. Plain, satin, with lace, more formal, more everyday … Thousands and thousands of women have chosen the perfect dress throughout their lives. Now, although it is true that we choose them when the temperatures allow it, we are such fans of this garment that -if it were up to us- we would wear it at any time of the year. But, from now on, this will no longer be a problem, because Anne Hathaway has given us a few tips on how to wear the most ideal dress of all time in winter without going a bit cold.

Over the years, Anne Hathaway’s style has evolved in a better way. The actress, when we first saw her back in the 90s, had a much more casual and basic style, but – just like back then – the celebrity It has a unique elegance that characterizes it and that it has managed to raise with time and the evolution of its looks.

On this occasion, Hathaway has opted for one of the most popular staples in fashion: the LBD, but it has done it combining it in a way in which the cold will not be any type of impediment. And we have taken note of their advice.

GothamGetty Images

GothamGetty Images

Anne went out last night through the streets of New York with her husband, the actor, Adam shulman and wore a basic short knit dress in black. Garment that combined with an elegant and feminine gray maxi coat that brought luminosity to the outfit and that he wore it in the most sophisticated way using it above the shoulders.

In addition, the actress did not hesitate to wear some transparent black stockings nails on high cowboy boots with heels that looked great with the outfit and combined perfectly with the padded bag that she wore.

A set full of the most rigorous current trends that Anne Hathaway has managed to wear wonderfully to show us her style lesson.

