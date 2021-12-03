America’s youth goalkeeper points to the future of the Mexican National Team

The new América goalkeeper Fernando Tapia was called up as a ‘sparring player’ to be observed by Gerardo Martino in the Tri mayor.

America’s youth goalkeeper Fernando Tapia works under Gerardo Martino at the High Performance Center along with the rest of the young people called by the coach of the Mexican National Team with a view to the friendly against Chile.

Fernando Tapia is registered with the U-20 team of America and in the recent tournament he played nine games, all of them as a starter, for a total of 797 minutes.

With Tapia, 20, he alternated the position with Emiliano Sandoval, another young Azulcrema prospect, who registers five games with the American affiliate, four of these as a starter.

Fernando Tapia is a youth squad of the basic forces of America, in which he played from the U-13 category, through U-15, U-17 and has already occupied the bench of America in some games with Santiago Solari.

Tapia, 1.85 meters tall and 79.4 kilos in weight, according to the records of the MX League, was summoned in the first instance to serve as a ‘sparring’, although of course he has the great opportunity to be observed by Gerardo Martino in his training sessions.

There would be cut in the goal

Luis Malagón and Carlos Acevedo are the other two goalkeepers who work with the Mexican National Team under the orders of the Argentine helmsman.

However, as ESPN Digital learned, The national coach is waiting for the conditions in which Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cota finish the Liguilla, to see if at least he will be able to count on any of these to face the Chileans, so in that case there would be a ‘cut’ in the tricolor’s goal.