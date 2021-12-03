America fans create a trend to convince Uriel Antuna to stay in Chivas

Under the trend ‘#AntunaNoFirmes, followers of America show rejection of the Chivas attacker and his possible signing

America fans showed rejection of the possible signing of Chivas forward Uriel Antuna through the trend in social networks ‘#AntunaNoFirmes’ In which, ironically, they supported the player to remain firm in the salary negotiations, the only issue that separates the attacker from signing for the azulcrema club.

Uriel antuna Imago7

During the afternoon of this Friday, the trend in social networks reached the second position at the national level and gathered almost four thousand mentions at the edge of 3:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

This Tuesday, ESPN reported that the Chivas attacker is in no hurry to close his signing with the azulcrema club, as the Eagles have not reached the same amount of salary that he receives with Chivas, so he does not rule out stopping the negotiation and waiting for his commitment to the Mexican National Team against Chile to end on December 8.

Until now, The directors of América and Chivas have an agreement made for Sebastián Córdova to join the ranks of the rojiblancos and Antuna to wear the América jersey, but the Chivas attacker does not intend to sacrifice the economic issue to change his shirt, since he has a current contract with the rojiblanca entity.