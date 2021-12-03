Amber Heard, new mother for a surrogate | People

“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life ”. With these words, accompanied by an image of the little girl sleeping on her chest while she rests in bed, actress Amber Heard, 35, announced this Thursday to her almost four million Instagram followers that she has become the mother of his first daughter for a surrogate belly.

According to the publication Page Six, a source close to the actress assures that Heard is “more than in love” with Oonagh Paige. The same website says that another person close to the interpreter affirms that Heard “always wanted to be a mother” and that she would have decided to do it through surrogacy after knowing that she “would never be able” to carry a child. In fact, Heard herself made reference to that wish and the impossibility of fulfilling it in the publication of her profile. “Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way ”, she assured. The little girl’s middle name, Paige, is a tribute to her grandmother and Heard’s mother, Paige Parsons.

The actress has a complex legal battle with Johnny Depp, with whom she was married for two years and whom she accuses of threats, abuse, and physical and psychological abuse. Some facts, the latter, which have been considered proven by the judge, who determined that Depp attacked Heard a dozen times and made her “fear for her life” up to three times. The actor then went to the Court of Appeal who ruled that there was no possibility of appeal and that, therefore, the sentence against him was final.

After breaking up with Depp, the American maintained a relationship with the technology mogul Elon Musk, and since 2020 she has been related to the film photographer Bianca Butti, with whom she could be seen during the trial sessions against Deep a year ago. Even so, as Page Six affirms, Heard has decided to be the only legal person responsible for little Oonagh, a decision that makes her feel “proud”, and has taken advantage of the presentation of her first daughter to claim the right to become a mother single: “I hope we get to a point where it becomes normal not to want a ring to have a crib.”