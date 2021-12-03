Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Thursday, December 2

Why waste your time browsing for hours on Amazon Prime when the streaming service has already done the work for you?

1. Tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

2. The Christmas Edition

It’s Christmas and Jackie, an up-and-coming journalist, discovers her life is at a crossroads until she finds an unexpected opportunity: running a small-town Alaskan newspaper. Jackie decides to give it a try and moves to the perfect little town. Through a series of holiday articles, you can quickly return the newspaper to profitability and soon fall in love … with both your new home and the handsome son of the former newspaper owner. However, when her old boss announces plans to take over the newspaper, Jackie will need a Christmas miracle to save him.

3. No regrets

An elite SEAL commando uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife in Tom Clancy’s No Remorse. The explosive origin of the action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, from the writer Tom Clancy.

Four. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

It tells the true story of the British artist, inventor and businessman, Louis Wain, who did everything possible to take care of his five sisters and their mother. Two events changed her life forever: meeting Emily, the love of her life, and adopting Peter, a lost kitten. The two of you will become both his family and his inspiration for painting the extraordinary cat images that made him world famous.

5. There you will find me

Finley, a talented and aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on her way to her university semester program abroad in a small coastal town in Ireland. An unexpected romance arises when heartthrob Beckett leads the uptight Finley on an adventurous awakening and she encourages him to take charge of his future, until the pressures of his stardom get in the way.

6. Ultimatum to Earth

Dr. Helen Benson is suddenly pulled from her home by the National Security Agency and taken in with other scientists. to try to explain the causes of a mysterious object from space that is about to collide with the island of Manhattan. But the collision does not occur, as the UFO, which turns out to be a spacecraft of unknown origin, lands in the middle of Central Park. The extraordinary circumstances that follow such a prodigious event, will lead Dr. Helen to meet Klaatu, a humanoid extraterrestrial who claims to come to Earth for peaceful purposes, to warn the population.

7. The Voyeurs

Pippa and Thomas, a couple who have just moved into the apartment of their dreams, discover that the windows allow them to see inside the apartment across the street and they cannot resist observing their neighbors and even trying to interfere in their lives anonymously. They will soon discover that everything has consequences.

8. Dear christmas

Natalie does a podcast and comes home for Christmas to meet Jack, a local firefighter. (FILMAFFINITY)

