Amazon Prime ranking in Spain: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Thursday, December 2

1. Derailed

Pepo, Roge, Costa and Juan Luis, four twenty-somethings, set out on the dream trip: the INTERRAIL. But on his first stop in Paris, the adventure and, incidentally, their friendship, ended abruptly. Twenty years later Juan Luis has passed away and, as a last will, he has decided to donate his juicy inheritance to his three old friends. But in return he asks them to do the Interrail that they could not do with fun conditions … they have to take their friend’s ashes with them so that he can “live” the experience with them. Out of “love” for Juan Luis, these three 40-year-old adolescents will have to resolve their differences, visit the same cities and live the same revelries, but in a much more pathetic way. And with cholesterol through the roof …

2. Voyagers

Chronicle of the odyssey of 30 young men and women who are sent into remote space on a multigenerational mission with the purpose of finding a new home for the human species. Little by little the crew begins to recover the most primitive state of the human being, which makes them the true threat of the mission.

3. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

Four. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

5. The Housemaid

Linh is an orphan, docile and hardworking girl who lost her family in an attack. She comes to Sa Cat looking for a job as a maid. Sebastien Laurent is a French captain and owner of the Sa Cat rubber plantation. For years, the mansion has been rumored to be haunted, by the ghosts of Camille, Sebastien’s late wife, and abused plantation workers. Once Linh reaches Sa Cat, he begins to hear strange sounds, terrifying dreams, and witnesses to strange events. One night, Sebastien unexpectedly returns from the battlefield with a serious injury. Linh takes care of her wounds. After a while, they fall in love and awaken the vengeful soul of the dead wife. (FILMAFFINITY)

6. The Nest

Rory is an ambitious entrepreneur who brings his American wife and children to his native England to explore new business opportunities. After leaving the sanctuary of their safe American suburban setting, the family is plunged into the despair of archaic 1980s Britain and their unaffordable new life in an English manor house threatens to destroy the family.

7. The Voyeurs

Pippa and Thomas, a couple who have just moved into the apartment of their dreams, discover that the windows allow them to see inside the apartment across the street and they cannot resist observing their neighbors and even trying to interfere in their lives anonymously. They will soon discover that everything has consequences.

8. The conspiracy

At a Catholic high school, one of the hottest girls (Mischa Barton) teams up with a rookie reporter to investigate a test theft case.

9. Tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

10. The Huntress: Rune of the Dead

When Runa’s father disappears on a Viking voyage, she becomes the head of her family, but is haunted by strange nightmares. One day when he is hunting, he meets a wounded warrior who brings news of his father, something new that seems to be connected to his dreams. Something comes to them, something vile.

