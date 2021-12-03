Alec Baldwin claims he didn’t pull the trigger in an accident

Alec Baldwin awarded ABC News his first formal interview since firing a prop firearm and taking the life of the production company Halyna hutchins and injured another team member on the set of the movie “Rust.” The interview was conducted by the presenter of Good morning america, George Stephanopoulos, which lasted a total of one hour and twenty minutes.

© @ abcnews Baldwin claimed that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that fatally wounded Hutchins.





In the advance of the talk, a sad and anguished Baldwin appeared. In addition to recounting what happened in great detail, he claimed that he did not pull the trigger of the weapon that fatally wounded Hutchins. The full interview will air this Thursday, December 2, which promises to be a “raw” and “emotional” portrait of the tragedy that mourned Hollywood.

Similarly, the interviewer throws all kinds of questions at the 63-year-old actor; Among them the one that everyone does, which is if he really fired the shot. Given this, the artist’s response is heard: “Well, the trigger was not pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. “

At another point in the clip, Stephanopoulos questions the actor about the comments of his colleagues in the medium as George Clooney, who assure that they would never fire a weapon without previously reviewing it on a recording set.





“It has been very direct. Answered all questions. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, also about the reunion she had with her family. He reviewed in detail what happened on the set that day, “shared the presenter as a summary of the impression left by the conversation with Alec.

Baldwin’s interview with Stephanopoulos marks the first time the actor has spoken at length about the dire incident. In addition to his opening statement, he made comments to the paparazzi who appeared in a video posted on the website of TMZ.