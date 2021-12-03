After the disaster that is Battlefield 2042, Vince Zampella will take over the franchise

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Battlefield 2042 had a disastrous launch. It is something that Electronic Arts and DICE know very well, so the internal changes were not long in coming. This is why, starting today, Vince Zampella will take over the reins of the franchise.

As reported GameSpot, Electronic Arts is making major changes to the development structure of Battlefield. This since they have plans to expand the franchise and in the process solve the complicated launch of Battlefield 2042.

The first change will be that Oskar Gabrielson, CEO of DICE, will leave the company to pursue a new goal within EA. For his part, Vince Zampella, founder of Respawn Entertainment, will be responsible for taking over the reins of the franchise. Battlefield.

As the new boss of Battlefield, Zampella will be in charge of directing the franchise as he tries to build a new era of it. Without a doubt, he is one of the most capable people to achieve this, since he was one of the minds behind the success of Call of duty, Medal of honor and Apex legends. It is worth mentioning that this position will be filled at the same time that he remains supervising all of Respawn’s work.

“He creates culture-defining entertainment products that impact beyond games. We are bringing one of the most talented and influential people in entertainment to a franchise that is poised to enter the modern age. It is an extraordinary turning point in the history of the series. Her ability to lead studies and bring developers together to create world-class experiences is unmatched, “said Laura Miele, EA’s chief operating officer, of Zampella’s new role. . “I believe that the structure, the process and the vision that it brings will allow Battlefield Stand out like never before. Nobody knows shooters and services as a service better than Vince. “

One of the co-creators of Halo will work on Battlefield

That’s not all, since Marcus Lehto, one of the co-creators of Halo and who joined EA in October, will also work on Battlefield. As part of a new Seattle-based studio. His responsibility will be to collaborate with DICE and Ripple Effect “inject more narrative”, in the universe Battlefield. This by exploring their stories and character development opportunities.

On the other hand, it was also confirmed that Ripple Effect is developing a new experience within the universe of Battlefield 2042. The studio will also continue to support Portal, one of the main modes of the controversial first-person shooter.

To achieve all of the above, the number of developers working on Battlefield it will increase “significantly”, in the words of Zampella.

What do you think about this information? Do you think that Battlefield are you ready to start a new era? Tell us in the comments.

Battlefield 2042 arrived on November 19 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. You can learn more about this FPS saga by clicking here.