After Cameron Diaz, now Kylie Minogue will also have her own Penedés wine

Last December we learned how the Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz selected a winery in Penedés to make her own brand of wine. Now another international star, this time of music, was doing the same in another winery in this Catalan wine region.

Thus, the singer Kylie Minogue has commissioned the Vilarnau winery to produce the first sparkling wine in its range of signature wines from this organic cava. Kylie Minogue’s Cava is now on sale in England and is the sixth wine to join Kylie’s collection featuring, among others, a Provence Rosé and its award-winning Chardonnay.

Regarding the launch, Damiá Deàs, manager and winemaker of Vilarnau, stated that “it is magnificent that Kylie Minogue has chosen a Cava to represent the sparkling wines within her range and, even more, that she has selected our Sant Sadurní cava d ´Anoia, so awarded, to make it exclusively. “

Deàs added that “it is the uniqueness of Vilarnau that has motivated this choice. The cava itself, its oenologists and this magnificent organic product have been the key factors in his decision. We are proud to have worked with such a well-known international star as she and her team in the making of the final blend “.

Kylie Minogue’s Cava

The commitment to elaborate singular long-aged cavas, her respect for the environment and Vilarnau’s bond with Barcelona, ​​a city that the actress carries in her heart, have turned out to be an irresistible combination to achieve the choice that adds to her long history of continuous growth and recognition for the brand. Vilarnau has the Wineries for Climate Protection environmental certification, is committed to the organic production of its cavas, awarded throughout the world, and for the protection of the natural environment that surrounds it.

Today, Kylie Minogue’s Cava is available at Sainsbury’s.

Vilarnau is an avant-garde artisanal cellar, where the magic of tradition and modernity come together in perfect harmony. Designed by the architect Luis González and decorated by the prestigious interior designer Antonio Miró, its name refers to the old DOMVS (fortified Romanesque house of the Vila Arnau family). This cellar is supplied by vineyards planted in the same place where the first owners of the Domvs cultivated their vines in the 12th century. Vilarnau, which produces a classic range of cavas and a signature range, offers extremely limited productions of a high quality, backed by national and international awards and recognitions.