A man revolutionizes TikTok for his striking resemblance to Leonardo DiCaprio

Who wouldn’t want to look a little like one of the most sought-after actors not only in Hollywood but also in the world? On TikTok, it has become fashionable for anonymous users to share their similarities with the most famous personalities from around the planet.





Almost all of them have some double so similar that they even confuse them. Now it is Leonardo DiCaprio’s turn, TikTok has found his double and is causing a sensation on the social network for his striking resemblance, he even seems his lost twin brother.

@cody_the_prodigy #titanic #leonoardo #funnyy #truu #myheartwillgoon #work #workers ♬ My Heart Will Go On (Titanic) – Maliheh Saeedi & Faraz Taali

This is James Reynolds, he lives in Ohio and is sweeping TikTok for a video that a co-worker recorded while insisting on the incredible resemblance he maintains with the actor from Titanic. In the video you can see Reynolds sitting in a break room talking to his classmates, while the description reads: “This guy looks like Leonardo DiCaprio.”

The video became so popular and went viral so quickly that user @cody_the_prodigy, the co-worker who had shared the video, explained to Reynolds that his video had gone viral, reaching more than 26 million views. The user recorded it to share his reaction of total surprise on his TikTok account.

@cody_the_prodigy JAMES REACTING TO HIS VIRAL VIDEO (PART 1) # part1 #UltaSkinTok #james #reaction #viral #titanic #leo #leonardo #leonardodicaprio #crazy #virvalvideo ♬ original sound – cody_the_prodigy

The success of the video was so great and unexpected for James that he did not hesitate to open his own TikTok account to share from DiCaprio movie dialogue such as Titanic, completely getting into the role of Jack, even answering questions from his followers.

Now, Reynolds accumulates more than 32,000 followers on his TikTok account, where his fans are still surprised by the incredible resemblance to the Hollywood star, in an account where most of his content is based on his resemblance to DiCaprio.

@ 0jamesleo0 ## lines ## titanic ## Leo ♬ original sound – James Reynolds

However, none of his videos imitating and reading dialogue from some of the films have gone viral. To date, the only truly successful video has been the first one shared by her co-worker, which in no time reached 26 million views.

