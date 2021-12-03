A day like today … these are the ephemeris of December 3

We are already on the third day of the month. If you want to know what happened on a day like today, but in previous years, we share the most outstanding ephemeris.

Exactly 32 years ago the Cold War, on December 3, 1989, after the historic meeting between Presidents George Bush (father) and Mikhail Gorbachev.

The leaders of the United States and the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) met in the archipelago of Malta to announce the expected disarmament process.

OTHER EPHEMERIS OF DECEMBER 3

1810.- The English take over the island of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean.

1836.- The Spanish Courts agree to negotiate the recognition of the independence of the New States of Spanish America.

1854.- Peru decrees the abolition of slavery.

1880.- The “little war” of Cuba ends, an uprising against the metropolis that began on August 24, 1879.

1967.- South African doctor Christian Barnard performs the world’s first heart transplant in Cape Town.

1984.- 3,000 people die from a toxic gas leak in a factory in the Indian city of Bhopal.

1990.- The Argentine Army crushes the rebellion of the military group called “carapintadas” and followers of Colonel Mohamed Alí Seineldín, detained 45 days before for “serious disciplinary offenses”.

1991.- The Government of Kenya accepts the legalization of opposition parties after decades of the existence of a single party.

2008.- More than a hundred countries sign the treaty banning cluster bombs in Oslo.

2009.- A suicide attack in the capital of Somalia causes the death of 15 people. Among the victims are three ministers.

2013.- The United States Justice rules that the city of Detroit can protect itself under the bankruptcy law.

2015.- South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius is convicted of the murder of his girlfriend and is sentenced to return to prison for at least 15 years.

2016.- 36 people die in a warehouse in Oakland, California, where a concert was being held.

2018.- The Chilean Justice condemns 53 repressive agents of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, in one of the highest sentences against human rights violations.

2018.- The Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft, with three expedition members on board, is launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome (Kazakhstan) towards the International Space Station.

BIRTHS ON DECEMBER 3

1857.- Joseph Conrad, Polish novelist.

1904.- Roberto Marinho, Brazilian businessman, president of the communication group O Globo.

1917.- Manuel Solís Palma, politician and former president of Panama.

1928.- Bárbara Probst Solomon, American writer.

1930.- Jean-Luc Godard, French film director.

1934.- Abimael Guzmán, leader of the Shining Path.

1944.- Salvador Moncada, Honduran doctor and researcher.

1960.- Daryl Hannah, American actress.

1960.- Julianne Moore, American actress.

1961.- Antonio Canales, Spanish dancer and choreographer.

1968.- Brendan Fraser, American actor.

1985.- Amanda Seyfried, American actress and singer.

DEATHS ON DECEMBER 3

1894.- Robert Louis Stevenson, Scottish novelist.

1919.- Pierre Auguste Renoir, French painter.

2002.- Ivan Illich, Austrian philosopher pioneer of liberation theology.

2003.- Dulce Chacón, Spanish writer.

2005.- Jaime Lozada Perdomo, assassinated Colombian politician.

2007.- Sergio Gómez, murdered Mexican singer.

2013.- Ahmed Fuad Negm, Egyptian poet.

2014.- Manuel de Céspedes, Cuban religious.

2015.- Scott Weiland, American musician.

2017.- John Anderson, United States Congressman.

