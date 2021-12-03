A couple of people scammed YouTube and charged $ 20 million for music copyright that was never theirs

Two men took advantage of a flaw in the YouTube Content ID detection system to claim the rights to some music tracks and make a scam for more than 20 million dollars in profit.

According to reports from Torrent Freak, Webster Batista Fernández and Jose Terán have been accused in the United States of taking advantage of the detection system to generate money arguing they owned the rights to more than 50 thousand tracks.

Content ID is a piracy recognition system It marks videos and music used on users’ channels without permission. With this, infringing content can be removed or monetized, directing the advertising revenue of the rights holders, which can turn out to be quite a lucrative business for the owners.

A four year, 20 million dollar scam

If “United States of America against Webster Batista Fernández and José Terán“reveals a massive Content ID system scam that started in sometime in 2017 and lasted through at least April 30, 2021, where they monetized YouTube music that they did not own the rights to.

For this, the couple presented themselves to YouTube and to an intermediary company identified as AR, stating that they were the owners of the music and that they had the rights to collect “royalty payments” from the platform. They even used forged documents claiming to be from artists where it was “declared” they had the rights to monetize the tracks.





Batista and Terán, through a company called MediaMuv, signed a contract with AR in April 2017, an entity in charge of managing and issuing payments to those who claim the music on YouTube. In this document MediaMuv claimed to be “writer, editor, author and copyright holder, as well as creator” from a huge library of musical works and they claimed they did not violate the rights of third parties.

Also after ensure they would not deliver content to AR if they suspected that they were not authorized for commercial use and monetization, they declared their library and uploaded it to Youtube, where AR was in charge of enforcing the claims content and pay royalties.

According to the prosecution, in total AR paid the couple more than $ 20.77 million, while the artists and creators got nothing.

More than 30 counts of conspiracy

Up to now 30 of the highest grossing artists They are among those affected, although it is estimated that there may be many more. Furthermore, a large number of YouTubers were also victims of the scam.



Some of the amounts that the artists were supposed to receive and from which they got nothing

Derived from the accusation, on Batista and Terán more than 30 conspiracy charges weigh for committing wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

In addition, the jury seeks that all your assets are tracked and confiscatedincluding a property in Phoenix, Arizona, the contents of two bank accounts, as well as a Tesla and a BMW.