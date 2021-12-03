6 things to do after finishing Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

As you all know, after finishing most RPGs, there are usually more activities to do after the credits. It is the popularly known as postgame. Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl are no strangers to this and although there are many activities to do in them, it is always interesting to know what we can do after completing the main story (that is, after the END message).

Well then we leave you a list with all of them:

Compete in Battle ParkAs soon as players upload their save file after the credits, they will be instructed to head to Ciudad Puntaneva and get on a ship. This will take you to Battle Park, where you can compete with other Trainers for a chance to win great prizes, including miscellaneous items, rare candies, and skill capsules. Compete in Super ContestsAlthough technically players can enter Super Contests at any time after arriving in Heart City, many tend to leave it until after the game. They will also have a much larger selection of Pokémon at the end of the games, which will make the competition much easier. Complete the Sinnoh Pokédex: Completing Sinnoh’s Pokedex is actually pretty straightforward, as players will already have found the vast majority of their Pokémon by the end of a normal game. Most will only have a handful left to find, after which they can unlock the National Pokédex and start catching Pokémon from other regions, both on the surface and in the Underground Caves. Capture Legendary PokémonThere are currently 31 Rare and Legendary Pokémon available in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, with more expected to arrive in the coming weeks and months. Whether exploring some of the new accessible areas of Sinnoh or Hansa Park, catching each and every one of them will likely take most players a good handful of hours, while also providing them with a much stronger team. Challenge the coaches again: In addition to using the Scavenger to re-challenge the regular Trainers they’ve already defeated, those who have completed the game will also be able to re-challenge the game’s eight Gym Leaders and the High Command. All of them will have stronger teams the second time around, providing players with the perfect opportunity to show how much their Pokémon have improved since the beginning of their journey. Complete the National Pokédex: Those who have done all of the above in the fourth generation remakes can consider completing the National Pokédex as well. This is a trickier task though, as many of the 493 Pokémon available in the two games are version specific, meaning players will have to find someone to trade with to get them all.

What do you think?

Source.