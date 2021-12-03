5 Camila Cabello hairstyles (on trend) to wear from Monday to Friday

Nothing complicated and ideal for all types of faces, that’s how we can define this Camila hairstyle! Getty Images

Wednesday: low ponytail

It’s already the middle of the week and we know you need a hairstyle nice to cheer you up, but much easier than the previous ones, isn’t it? We have the perfect solution and that is to make a low ponytail in the style of Camila Cabello, which is not complicated at all and makes you look professional even in your meetings Zoom.

And yes, this hairstyle can be worn by girls with short, medium and long hair. Getty Images

Thursday: half-up bun

Camila Cabello boasted this hairstyle A few years ago and when we saw it, we decided to include it in this list for several reasons: it takes you out of your comfort zone, adds a couple of centimeters in height, gives a ‘outlined’ effect to your face and is in trend. in spring 2021. You don’t need any more reasons to style it NOW!

The half-up bun is a perfect hairstyle to add a touch of fun and pizzazz to often-heavy Thursdays. Getty Images

Friday: messy bun

There is nothing better hairstyle To represent your attitude on Friday that a messy bun, as it is as relaxed (and cool) as this day that opens the way to the weekend. You only need to curl your hair and hold it with pins or curl before so that the hair looks with much more volume like that of Camila Cabello.

Fasten in bun with pins, a clip or scarf for a hairstyle of 10. Getty Images

Well, if you’ve come this far, Glamor gives you an extra wild hairstyle for the weekend: the high buns and the sides of the head. They’re fun, can be worn to exercise, go to the grocery store, or on a casual date, and they look perfect with undone waves just like those of! Camila Cabello!