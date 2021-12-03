3 WhatsApp news that are coming and you should know

WhatsApp does not stop working on the android app and launch small news. The WhatsApp news of 2021 they are counted by dozens and we can announce that they have not finished yet. The company is working on 3 functions that will come to you soon WhatsApp. What’s more, some are already arriving in the beta version and can be tested. They are quite different functions from each other that offer an increasingly complete messaging application.

Reactions to WhatsApp messages

It is a feature that has been appearing in different betas for some time and now it seems to be almost ready. When it is operational, users will be able to react to messages of other people with emojis. Yes, exactly how you react in Facebook or Messenger.

The latest news let us know that you can react with up to 6 emojis and that the user who owns the message will be able to see a list of users and emojis that have been used to react. It is an interesting function that could give a different touch to WhatsApp conversations in groups and individual chats.

Skin combinations in couple emojis

Currently the couple emojis allow you to choose the skin tone general emoji, like those of individual people. Now WhatsApp work on an option so you can make combinations in the emoji itself. That is, you can select the emoji of a couple with a heart and choose what color each person is in an independent way.

It is something interesting and that until now has not been seen in any icon pack of IOS or Android. WhatsApp is already implementing this in the beta and it could be available in the coming weeks for all users in the world.

Stickers from other users can be forwarded

If you are in a WhatsApp conversation, you like a sticker and you want to send it to someone else, you must save it. WhatsApp is working on a feature so you can forward it without going through your collection. It is something very simple that adds an icon of Resend like any other message, but now to the stickers.

It is already being seen in the beta versions and at any time it could appear in the stable version for all users. It is possible that both latest news that we have discussed will be available soon.

If you want to try them as soon as possible, you can become a beta tester and receive the WhatsApp news before the rest of users.