3 foods that are not eaten frequently and help lower cholesterol

Cholesterol is a natural fatty substance that occurs in all cells of the body. Its presence guarantees the proper functioning of the body, although its excess, that is, high cholesterol, it could trigger drastic health problems. Therefore specialists suggest, in other ways, to carry out a healthy diet to reduce the risks associated with this disease. That is why we recommend 3 foods that are not consumed frequently and help reduce the aforementioned pathology.

The cholesterol It is produced in the liver, although it is also usually obtained from some specific foods. This substance helps in the formation of bile acids that turn out to be essential for the digestion of fats and to avoid dehydration. In addition, from cholesterol, thyroid hormones and also sex hormones are formed. While it can also cause a risk and produce heart disease, therefore it is necessary to take care of the high cholesterol through a healthy diet. Consequently, we will talk about 3 ideal foods to fight the disease

Specialists suggest adding an avocado per day to the healthy diet as it will improve the levels of high cholesterol in people with obesity, while reducing blood sugar due to its high fiber content. In this sense, by consuming avocados we will help the cholesterol do not affect the blood vessels and the heart.

The second of the foods that should be incorporated into the healthy diet to combat the high cholesterol are almonds and some dried fruits such as walnuts, as they will control the cholesterol in blood thanks to fats of natural origin. In addition, almonds are rich in monounsaturated fats and contain vitamin E that helps prevent free radical damage, like other antioxidants.

Last but not least, the intake of fish in a healthy diet will be vital to control the bad cholesterol. Following this line, experts suggest consuming these foods as they contain high levels of omega 3 fatty acids. Consequently, to decrease the cholesterol high, you will have to consume two servings of fish per week such as salmon, albacore, mackerel, river trout and sardines.