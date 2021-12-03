170 euros discount on this Xiaomi with Snapdragon 888 and 108 MP camera

The Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G can be yours for 479 euros, a very attractive price for a smartphone with Snapdragon 888 5G.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G It is one of the high-end mobiles launched by Xiaomi in this 2021, with Snapdragon 888 inside to ensure maximum power in its performance. Seeing its cutting-edge features, we could expect that this smartphone exceeds 600 or 700 euros, but no, now it can be yours for only 479 euros on Amazon.

The truth is that the recommended retail price for the 8GB + 128GB Mi 11i 5G is 649.99 euros, but a 170 euro discount at this popular store it makes you smash in a big way. Thus, for less than 500 euros you can enjoy a spectacular screen of 120 Hz, processor power Snapdragon 888, connectivity 5G and the delights of the 108 MP camera.

Buy on offer the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G, a spectacular high-end

The Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G is a phone that mounts a rear built in glass and some plastic edges. It is a mobile that is comfortable in the hands thanks to the slight curvature on its sides. In addition, it is 7.8 millimeters thick and weighs less than 200 grams. The front has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz that offers a correct quality.

The best thing about this Mi 11i 5G is its processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which makes doing any task with your mobile very simple, without traces of pulling or restarting apps. Furthermore, it is compatible with 5G networks, a detail of great importance. It has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and MIUI 12 based on Android 11 as the operating system. Of course, it will be one of the first to update to android 12.

Another of the jewels of our protagonist is his 108 MP main camera, which captures high-end images. In addition, it is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP telemacro sensor. Its front camera, 20 MP, it will also allow you to get good selfies.

As far as autonomy is concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G mounts a 4,520 mAh battery which, as we explained in its analysis, is capable of providing more than a day and a half of use without going through the charger. It’s compatible with 33W fast charge, which translates into about 50 minutes with the charger to fully charge it. Wi-Fi 6, NFC, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and side fingerprint reader are other of the characteristics of this great mobile on offer.

