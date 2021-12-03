10 tips to maximize the experience in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

As in other Pokémon games, fighting is the key to training the creatures we capture, since they allow us to win experience on Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl. As we receive experience points, our creatures will level up, and therefore, their statistics will improve and they will become stronger.

Luckily, there are many different ways to increase your experience on these. remakes. Today we will give you 10 tips to maximize the experience in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. They are as follows:

Trade Pokémon

Fight wild Pokémon

Fight against all trainers

Explore the region

Farmea experience on the back routes

Keep Double Battle Companions in the Game

Use the Pokéradar

Visit to the optional dungeons

Visit Pokémon Hideouts

Use rare candies

Obviously many of them are obvious to regular players, but they can prove most useful to newer players to the franchise. Finally, we remind you that in these titles we also have Distribute experience, a key object that makes the experience points earned in combat are distributed among team members who have not been weakened. However, in the same way that sharing experience can help make upgrading your Pokémon team easier for many players, this measure complicates their task for competitive players.

Source.