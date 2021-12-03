10 things to know about the protagonist of ‘Mare of Easttown’, by Juan Manuel Freire
The popular English actress embroiders her role in the HBO series and wins the Emmy award for best actress
Russell T. Davies created his first major role
That’s right: the father of ‘Years & years’ and ‘It’s a sin’ wrote the 1991 series ‘Dark season’, in which Kate winslet It was Reet, a student who was investigating with a couple of colleagues the mysterious Mr. Eldritch, whose company gives computers to children. He shot it when he was 15 years old.
He really fought for his role in ‘Titanic’
As he explained to ‘Rolling Stone’ in 1998, but later denied, he was so interested in the role of Rose that he called directly to James cameron to his car and said, “I have to do this, and you’d be crazy if you didn’t sign me.” Also, he sent her roses. “From your Rose.”
He made a brief career as a balladeer
Twenty years ago he released the single ‘What if’, a ballad that was part of the soundtrack of an animated ‘Christmas Carol’ not particularly memorable; in fact, it is considered one of the worst adaptations of the Dickens classic. The song was, hey, number 6 in the UK, and 1 in Ireland, Belgium and Austria! But she doesn’t like to be put on.
He’s against botox and Photoshop
A decade ago now, Winslet promised the ‘Daily Telegraph’ that he would never give in to cosmetic surgery. “I’m an actress, and I don’t want to freeze the expressions on my face,” she said. In the contract he signed as a L’Oréal image in 2015, it was stipulated that the company could not retouch the photos with Photoshop.
She is married to a nephew of Richard Branson
Keep his Oscar in the downstairs bathroom
He told it, for example, on ‘The Graham Norton show’ (see video below). He left there the Oscar obtained in 2009 for ‘The reader’ so that all his guests could have their moment of glory in front of the mirror. “You can tell who did it, because they flush the toilet and then five minutes go by. You’re playing with Oscar & mldr;”.
Try to ‘catch’ memories of each shoot
As he told in an interview with ‘The Guardian’, one of the toilets in his house comes from the set of the series ‘Mildred Pierce’ (“the taps are shit,” he warned). He also took all the curtains from the cottage from ‘The holiday’. Apparently his children Mia, Joe and Bear They have been trimmed to fit the jeans. Crime!
Promotional season gives you nausea
“I’ve always found it puzzling,” he said in a recent interview with ‘Vanity Fair’. “The hype and waste of money that could have been used to make more independent movies in the first place, or build fucking schools.”
Have had problems with the accent
In a poll of American actors residing in Britain, his ‘Titanic’ accent scored 2.4 out of 5. But he’s already started to get compliments for his Delaware County accent, not easy to imitate, on the upcoming show. premiere ‘Mare of Easttown’.
Protected Angourie Rice in an intimate scene
Nothing less than from the trunk of the car where, in a rare romantic scene of ‘Mare of Easttown’, the young Australian actress had to kiss and exchange tenderness with another actress. He explained in ‘Vanity Fair’: “[Rice] She is a year younger than my daughter Mia and I had an instinct to protect her during this scene because all of a sudden the two camera operators were men. “