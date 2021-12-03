10 differences between WhatsApp on Android and iOS

The version of WhatsApp for iOS has 8 functions that the version for Android does not have, and the version of WhatsApp for Android has 2 features that the version for iOS does not have.

Currently, the two most widely used operating systems for mobile devices in the world are Android, developed by Google and iOS, developed by Apple.

Each of them has its own exclusive characteristics against the rival and with its own application store, the Google Play Store in the case of Android and the App Store in the case of iOS.

Although some applications are only available in one or the other, there is another set of apps that you can download from either of the two stores. One of these applications is WhatsApp, although the versions of both operating systems have a series of differences that you should know.

The guys from the specialized medium WABetaInfo have published a report based on data collected over the years in their Discord community in which they explain to us the 10 differences between the WhatsApp app for Android and its namesake for iOS.

IOS WhatsApp features that are not on Android

Typically, when Meta’s own instant messaging application launches new functionality It does it first in the iOS version and then in the Android version. For this reason, WhatsApp for iOS has 8 exclusive functions that we will not find in the Android app.

The 8 functions of the iOS WhatsApp that are not in the Android WhatsApp are as follows:

Preview the chat without sending a read receipt.

Keep in your gallery the images, videos and GIFs that other people have deleted for everyone (it is necessary to activate it).

Blur your images with the built-in editor .

. Save media items manually.

View the total count of unread conversations while in a chat.

Play voice memos from the notification bar .

. Download images from a URL.

Trim Videos.

Android WhatsApp functions that are not in iOS

For its part, the version of WhatsApp for Android has a couple of functions that we will not find in the iOS app, which we will list below:

Sending Uncompressed Photos directly as a document.

directly as a document. Select all chats in edit mode.

