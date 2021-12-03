10 Christmas movies you can watch on Netflix and Disney Plus | Cinema | Entertainment

Between classics and new releases, discover the diverse catalog that the most popular streaming services bring you this Christmas season.

One of the most anticipated times of the year has arrived, Christmas. With it not only come celebrations, gatherings, bonding, and praise, but also entertainment. The world of cinema comes together to make us enjoy alone or with family the countless Christmas movies out there. Everything, from the comfort of our home, thanks to streaming servers; Netflix and Disney Plus.

In recent years, both Netflix and Disney Plus have added a host of seasonal content. This year was not the exeption. For some time now, the catalog of new exclusive Christmas movies for subscribers has come to light.

Next, we will tell you about some of them.

The Boy Who Saved Christmas (Netflix)

A story that will show the origins of Santa Claus in his children’s version. Accompanied by his reindeer and his faithful pet mouse, the ordinary boy embarks on a extraordinary adventure to find his father, who has left in search of Elfhelm, the legendary village of the elves.

Noelle (Disney Plus)

It deals with the history of the two sons of Santa Claus (Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader), which are intended to continuing the family business as his father’s retirement draws ever closer.

It is a well-resolved comedy where the two protagonists display a fine humor, carefree and at times really funny.

A castle for Christmas (Netflix)

More radiant than ever Brooke Shields comes to Netflix to star in this Christmas movie that revolves around a writer, who travels to Scotland with the idea of buy a small castle. Although the owner refuses to sell it to a foreigner, he ends up accepting after a lot of fighting, but it is likely that both get more than you bargained for.

Home Alone (Disney Plus)

A classic movie since it was released in 1990 and was a worldwide success. It is about a large family that leaves their son Kevin at home when they go to spend the Christmas holidays in France. Kevin must take care of himself and also defend himself from Harry and Marv, two thieves who attack the house that is apparently closed.

Santa Claus (Netflix)

When his father reappears surprisingly in his old mansion for Christmas, four estranged sisters They take a crash course in family harmony. A funny comedy that will teach us the importance of the family togetherness at this time of year.

Go Santa Claus! (Disney Plus)

This film stars the actor Tim allen, who is with his son spending Christmas, to at one point hear a loud noise, go out and see how a sleigh has crashed.

At that moment they contemplate Santa Claus who has had an accident, causing Tim to have to become the replacement for Santa Claus.

The Claus Family (Netflix)

When your grandfather gets sick, Jules discovers his family’s magical legacy and realizes that the only hope of saving Christmas is in your hands.

A father in distress (Disney Plus)

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the star of this film. It all starts when Jamie Langston (Jake Lloyd) makes his father (Arnold Schwarzenegger) promise that he will give him a Turbo Man, the fashionable toy that is almost sold out everywhere. From there the odyssey of finding him begins.

Princess Swap 3 (Netflix)

In this third part of ‘Princess Exchange’, someone has stolen a priceless relic from the castle. To get her back, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy They need the daring double of the princess, Cousin Fiona, who joins in for recover the precious object…, Which revives the fire of an irresistible christmas romance and results in a very unexpected exchange.

A Christmas Carol (Disney Plus)

It is an adaptation of dickens tale where Jim Carrey he fitted various sensors to play Scrooge, one of the few films that is half animation and half real acting.

Much better graphics are being made these days, but the movie is a classic to watch this Christmas. (AND)