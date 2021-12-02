Zendaya and Tom Holland confirm they are a couple in the real world … and Marvel fans collapse

MADRID, Dec. 2 (CulturaOcio) –

After teaming up in three films and being a couple in fiction, the protagonists of Spider-Man: No Way Home), Tom Holland and Zendaya have finally confirmed that they are in a relationship. The confirmation that the romance between Peter Parker and MJ has jumped from the screen to the real world has greatly excited marvel fans, who had been waiting for this courtship to become public for months.

The sentimental status of the interpreters became official during the Ballon d’Or award gala held this week in Paris. This is not the first time that a romance has arisen between the actors of the arachnid franchise.

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire who spearheaded the original Marvel hero trilogy began a relationship while playing Peter Parker and Mary Jane in the Sam Raimi films. The same happened with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, after playing Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel.

At the beginning of the year, Holland and Zendaya They were caught kissing, and after the images were made public, the protagonist of Euphoria did not deny that she had a romance, pointing out that he had a close relationship with the cast of the film.

Both celebrities attended the event together in which, in addition, they posed in the gala red carpet organized by the magazine France Football where they were photographed.

ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND TOGETHER FINALLY pic.twitter.com/hikmOinqJS – zach (@civiiswar) November 29, 2021

In the images taken, Holland can be seen posing next to Zendaya, putting his arm around her waist. The followers of the interpreters did not take long to show their enthusiastic reactions in networks before the confirmation of the romance.

“Tom Holland and Zendaya attending an event for the first time as a couple. I LIVE WAITING FOR THIS“commented a fan on Twitter.

“I’m thinking how excited Tom Holland and Zendaya have me“pointed out another user

Zendaya and Tom Holland are my favorite couple HOW ARE YOU GOING TO LOOK ON YOUR GIRLFRIEND THAT’S HOW I LOVE YOU“said another user

“Aside from being Zendaya and Tom Holland, The two are best friends, a couple, and play one of the greatest and most iconic couple in comics. These two already won #soulmates, “wrote another.

“TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA ARE A COUPLE OMG THIS IS A TRUTH DIVINE SIGN FROM GOD“pointed out another enthusiastic fan.

Tom Holland and Zendaya lead the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the long-awaited film whose premiere is scheduled for December 16, and which will also feature the participation of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina like Octopus, Marisa tomei like May or Jon favreau like Happy Hogan.