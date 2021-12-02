Woman accused of robbery at Walmart WINS sues the company and is now a MILLIONAIRE

Thefts in supermarkets such as Walmart are usually very common, people often steal low-cost items, but in the long run they can represent significant losses for the company.

And although the surveillance of the store has caught thousands of people on the verge of committing a robbery, the company made a mistake by wrongfully accusing a woman from Alabama, USA, who just won a lawsuit that forces Walmart to compensate with a millionaire amount.

What happened?

Lesleigh, a Semmes nurse, was arrested at a Walmart store in 2016. The woman had made her grocery payment in the self-checkout area and, according to the AL.com site, when the woman was leaving the store she was arrested and charged with stealing the products she was carrying.

And although she explained to the officers that she had made the payment but that the scanning device froze. Walmart employees did not accept her explanation and police arrested her for shoplifting.

The Walmart threats

The woman explained that even though her case had been dismissed a year later, the department store ordered a law firm to send her emails threatening a civil lawsuit if she didn’t pay $ 200 as a settlement, a price much higher than that of the total account of the products that he had acquired on that occasion.

How much will Walmart have to pay?

A Mobile County jury ruled in Lesleigh’s favor on Monday, ordering Walmart to pay $ 2.1 million for damage repair.

A modus operandi

The trial featured testimony that the company and other retailers use such agreements in states where the law allows them to get payments from people who could be wrongfully accused of theft, such as this Alabama woman’s case.

