Will Steven Spielberg direct his first western?

Steven Spielberg revealed that he is working on several westerns: a film genre you’ve never explored.

Throughout his long career Steven spielberg I had never directed a musical, however this ended thanks to West side story: film that the filmmaker is currently promoting, and during an interview with Yahoo! He was asked if in the near future he would tackle another cinematographic genre that he has never explored, to which he replied:

“I’ve been asked that during my 40-year career, and I always said that a musical was the only thing I hadn’t done. What I forgot to say is that I haven’t done a western. So who knows, maybe one day he will put spurs on me. I’m developing some projects in this regard, but who knows which one I end up doing ”.

Spielberg’s future works

Although we still do not know exactly what is the next project that the famous American director will embark on, we do know that he recently finished filming The Fablemans: a semi-autobiographical feature film from his childhood, which stars Seth Rogen, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Gabriel La Belle.

In addition, next week his first musical will arrive in Mexican theaters: West Side Story, a story starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno, etc, which centers on two young men who belong to rival gangs and fall in love, a reinterpretation of Romeo and Juliet In New York.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, What is your favorite Steven Spielberg movie?