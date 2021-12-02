will add valuable extra to your cheaper mobiles

Samsung wants to remain the mobile market leader in 2022 despite Xiaomi’s growth. This is your plan to get there.

Xiaomi’s impressive growth as a smartphone maker should start to be a cause for concern for Samsung. The Chinese company continues to gain market share quarter after quarter, and little by little its smartphones are gaining ground over those of the Galaxy series.

But Samsung has a plan with which it aspires to regain a certain prominence in the mid-range during the next year 2022. As reported in The Elec, the South Korean company is thinking how you can add more value to its Galaxy A series smartphones so that they are more interesting than their rivals from China, and the company has come up with a way to achieve this: add water resistance to your cheaper smartphones.

Water resistance even on the cheapest Galaxy A

According to the reports of the aforementioned Korean portal, Samsung plans to add water resistance in its future smartphones of the Samsung Galaxy A family, in the same way that it already did with models such as the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 of this past 2021.

It is not clear what devices will obtain the IP certification that guarantees their resistance to water, but it is expected that most of the terminals of the family Galaxy A will adopt this feature. For now, yes, models like the new Samsung Galaxy A13 seem to be out of the plan.

Therefore, it is expected that models such as the Galaxy A33, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A73 will be part of the initiative, with the aim of providing added value compared to the models of firms such as realme, OPPO or Xiaomi.

Whether the strategy will work, or not, I fear is a mystery today. It will all depend on whether water resistance is as important to consumers as Samsung seems to believe.

