Why? Viral campaign to stop Will Smith from giving interviews

Will Smith goes all out in his campaign to get his first Oscar after the acclaim of King Richard. For this reason, he has made multiple interviews and statements that have his name as one of the most prominent of the year. Nevertheless, not everything has had a positive effect on social media.

And is that many consider that the actor is sharing too much information in some of his interviews and in his autobiographical book, Will. For this, A campaign was created for Will Smith to stop giving interviews and he already has thousands of signatures in his favor.

What happened to Will Smith?

In the last weeks, Will Smith’s name It has become quite viral for some of his statements. For example, he noted that he thought of killing his father as revenge for the abuse his mother suffered. In addition, He claimed that he developed a psychosomatic effect from having too much sex, which caused nausea and vomiting.

For this reason, some fans started a curious campaign so that Will Smith and Jada Pink Smith, also an actress and his wife, stop giving interviews. In fact, the petition already has more than 2,700 signatures in total, with less than a day since its creation, increasing minute by minute.

“Everything I have learned about this couple has been against my will”, “not everything has to be public knowledge”, are some of the comments highlighted in this curious campaign by Will Smith. However, others also defend the actor and his honesty in each interview.

It should be remembered that Will Smith and Jada Pink Smith have had multiple conflicts as a couple, including an infidelity that was quite well known. What’s more, They revealed that they currently have an open romance, which allows them to meet other people, despite the time they have been together.