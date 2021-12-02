Why the Spider-Man saga in the MCU hasn’t told the saddest superhero story

With the arrival of Spider-Man to the MCU fans have enjoyed each and every one of their appearances to their heart’s content. Soon it will premiere Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that demonstrated that the fervor for the hero is unique, since in just 24 hours the ticket pre-sale was a success, but also surpassed other titles of the company, including the tank of Avengers: Endgame.

Although the hype for Spidey is unique, the fans still have an unfinished topic and that is why in the history of the MCU a fundamental part of the hero, his uncle Ben, has not been touched.

Y’all know that Benjamin Parker was the main engine and inspiration for Peter. His tragic death was the main piece for young Parker to decide to wear the hero’s mantle and never give up in the face of adversity.

In previous deliveries of Spider-man in the cinema the origin stories of the hero have had his uncle Ben, Cliff Robertson for the Sam Raimi trilogy with Tobey Maguire and Martin Sheen for the saga of The amazing spider man with Andrew Garfield.

Although Sheen has done a masterful job, undoubtedly the most remembered of the Ben, is that of Cliff robertson. The passion of the actor releasing the characteristic phrases of the character such as “With great power comes great responsibility”, They were marked by fire in the minds of the fans.

Returning to the MCU, when Spider-Man: Homecoming was introduced it was expected that the plot at some point will touch on the subject of Ben, more considering that he was presented to the new aunt may (Marisa Tomei), but it never happened. The closest Uncle Ben got was a reference in the next film, Far from home, when May hands Peter the luggage for the trip to Europe, in one of the suitcases you can see the initials of the character’s name, BFP (Benjamin Franklin Parker).

Ahead of the premiere of No Way Home, the Comicbook.com site organized a new ‘Quarantine Watch Party‘on social media with Spider-Man: Homecoming. One of the fans asked about Uncle Ben and Jonathan Goldstein, one of the film’s writers, commented that it was never in his plans to revisit the character’s death.

The decision of the writers is not wrong, since surely to include this story again, no matter how emotional it may be, it would have been repetitive. Anyway, in the MCU Peter gained a part with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who with his sacrifice in Endgame, somehow became Uncle Ben.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will have world premiere next December 16.