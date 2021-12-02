Why isn’t Alexa answering?

The use of voice assistants has spread among the population in recent years. A large number of homes already have one to automate processes and make our home a little smarter. For users who choose Amazon’s Alexa, it is possible to turn the lights on and off through the Echo smart speakers, control your Smart TV with Alexa or ask you to make a shopping list or add a product to our cart on Amazon. Although Alexa is one of the smartest assistants, on some occasions it may have specific failures or answer us with a “I have not understood you”As no assistant with perfect voice recognition system.

Reasons why Alexa is not responding

For all those moments in which we speak clearly to Alexa, the microphones pick up what we say, there is no external noises and even so the answer is again and again “Sorry, I did not understand you” or “Please try again later” here are some solutions for Alexa to answer us.

Alexa is an assistant that is cloud-based, therefore having a connection to Internet is essential for its proper functioning. If it cannot connect to the company’s servers, it will not answer you or do anything. The vast majority of errors can be related to a lack of understanding of the microphones or specific failures of connection with Amazon’s servers.