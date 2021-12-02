Why Hugo Sánchez regrets having directed the Tricolor

Hugo Sánchez assured that the only decision he regrets in his life is to have directed three categories in the Mexican National Team (Photo: Instagram / @ hugosanchez_9)

Throughout the history of the Mexican National Team, various characters have paraded on the bench. Some eras are remembered for the glory of having conquered titles and rankings. However, others such as Hugo Sanchez they remained in the memory of the national football fans for the failure they consolidated in the tournaments they played. 14 years after having directed the Tricolor, the Pentapichichi stated sorry for having been a national coach.

“I will regret all my life having signed the contract with the Mexican National Team as technical director of three teams: the oldest, the pre-Olympic and the Pan-American ”, he mentioned in an interview with the media Mark.

With the antecedent of having achieved the two-time championship with the Pumas from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Hugo emerged as the main candidate to lead the Mexican National Team in the Olympic cycle towards the 2008 Beijing Olympics. However, by agreeing to take the reins, he also promised to do it with three teams who were fighting for different goals.

The two-time championship with Pumas nominated Hugo as the main candidate to lead the National Team (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

At the height of his coaching career, the invitation to lead the national team generated enthusiasm in him. However, according to his statements, a sector of which he did not provide further reference turned his back on him long after taking control of the team.

“Running three teams at the same time is suicide and sadly I, with so much enthusiasm that I had to lead the Mexican National Team, I accepted. I felt like I had a group that would support me, but one thing is the group that supports you and something else is the outer group. That group is our dear executives “he confessed.

The workload under which he was subjected was noted in the performance of the frames. One of his main slogans was to classify the 2008 Olympic Fair. On his way he tied one goal with Canada and lost against Guatemala with a score of two to one. Nevertheless, He was left with third place because he could not beat Haiti by more than five goals, as it made the score 5-1 in an episode remembered by the presence of the only Haitian in the area.

His most important victory was against the Brazilian National Team, in a match of the Copa América Venezuela 2007 where Nery Castillo wore (Photo: Twitter / SportsQro)

In his opinion, the managers wanted to end his management and found the perfect pretext during the pre-Olympic tournament. “I am not a foreigner, I am not Argentine, I am not Scottish, I am not of another nationality so that I can be given more support. I am Mexican and I have not been given the support to lead in a World Cup and that, of course, that I will never forgive them ”.

Months before, with the senior team, the panorama did not look so different. Despite having reached the end of the Gold Cup in 2007, the reduced quality of play made it fall against the United States. However, also got third place during the Copa América held the same year based in Venezuela.

Despite having saved his management with that second and third place, he assured that he had stamped his signature on the contract “It’s what I regret all my life. Everything I did as a player, a person, everything I do as a son, brother, boyfriend, husband and everything, I have no regrets. The only thing I regret is having signed that damn contract ”, assured.

KEEP READING:

How did the Mexicans who are active in Europe fare during the half-week shift

“He’s a jerk”: The day Hugo Sánchez insulted Jorge Vergara during a live program

Pedro Caixinha’s worst disagreements with the Mexican press