Why did Keanu Reeves decide to return to The Matrix?

Keanu Reeves finally revealed the reasons behind his decision to return to the Matrix: Resurrections

The excitement surrounding the fourth installment of the franchise The Matrix it’s getting bigger just a few weeks to its premiere date and the actor Keanu Reeves, revealed why she agreed to return to her iconic role as Neo almost two decades after the release of the original trilogy.

The first movie of Matrix premiered in 1999 and thanks to its success, two sequels were made that redefined the science fiction genre. Although the film was directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, for the fourth installment he only returned Wool because her sister decided not to participate due to exhaustion and personal problems. Nevertheless, Keanu reeves explained to EW who could not refuse the proposal to return because “There were filmmakers I wanted to say yes to.”

A Unique Story

Keanu reeves assured that he fell in love with the story as soon as he was presented with the script, because “I found material with which I wanted to commit myself, to which I wanted to give everything I have.” And even though the details of the plot have not been revealed, the co-writer David mitchell explained that “It is a very beautiful and strange creation” and that they went to great lengths to make new scenes that aren’t very typical for action movies, so “It subverts the rules of what one expects from blockbusters.”

Yes The Matrix: Resurrections manages to be a success in the world, it is likely that fans have more projects to see in the future of the franchise, because recently the executive director of Warner Bros, Ann Sarnoff, I declare that The Matrix 5 is a possibility whenever Wachowski accept. “Whenever Lana wants to make a movie, we are all there.”

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think? Do you already want to see Keanu Reeves in The Matrix: Resurrections?

