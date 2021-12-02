Why are medical students protesting with # Afuera7070?

Monterrey.- Students of the School of Medicine from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León joined in protesting with the hashtag # Outside7070 against the new evaluation system implemented.

Evaluation is all about averaging above 70 in theory and practice of each subject, if they do not succeed, the student fails. That matter will have to be recovered the following year, delaying in the rest of topics.

Through social networks, the young people shared their arguments to be against the 70/70 assessment that “does not teach them” and deteriorates physical and emotional health.

“Personally, this model of evaluation, in addition to how they are handling it, it has affected many colleagues both in their physical and emotional healthBecause it triggers problems like depression, stress and anxiety, ”said one student.

He also criticized the psychology service provided by the Faculty as for therapy.

Regarding the concerns expressed by the students, the School of Medicine issued its position of commitment “to train competent doctors in solving health problems of people and the community.”

“Given the current situation of the pandemic, the 70/70 assessment is the best way to ensure that students acquire learning of theoretical elements and development of practical and attitudinal skills that allow them to fulfill their professional role with quality, security and confidence. “This means that our students should demonstrate your competence theoretical but also, all things being equal, the practical part, that is, having obtained a passing qualification of comprehensive knowledge, which is what accredits him as a professional trained to face any health need of his patient ”, explains the Faculty of Medicine .

They added that the students have the Student Wellness, where they attend and guide young people in risk situations or diagnosed with any disease.

The Faculty of Medicine showed openness to the group of young protesters to present their concerns in person.

It will be on Friday, December 3, that the students demonstrate at the facilities of the Faculty of Medicine.

César Garza Arredondo is in solidarity with the students

César Garza Arredondo, son of Mayor of Apodaca, expressed solidarity with the students of the School of Medicine, as he said the underlying problem is focused on student mental health.

The young man is a student at the Law School, through a TikTok video, he invited young people to work to find a solution to the problem.