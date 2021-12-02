While the United States trades paper bitcoins, European exchange approves them “physical”

Key facts: Invesco’s BTIC is backed by “real” bitcoins and will track the price of the cryptocurrency.

Grayscale issued a protest in the United States over the rejection of new stock products.

Institutional investors on both sides of the Atlantic talk about bitcoin (BTC). In Europe they do so with some enthusiasm for new possibilities of exposure to cryptocurrency, while in North America tempers are a bit heated due to the refusal of the SEC to approve more options to invest in the cryptoactive.

On the European side, the novelty has its epicenter in Germany. There, Investment management company Invesco launched a bitcoin ETP (publicly traded product). It did so on the Deutsche Boerse stock exchange, under the symbol (BTIC).

Like other ETPs, this new offering from Invesco It has the particularity of being backed by assets in bitcoin. This means that, for every euro that is traded on the stock market, there will also be an equivalent bitcoin backing those funds.

According to what Bitcoin Magazine reports, this feature allows you to follow the price of the cryptocurrency with greater fidelity compared to other stock offers, such as derivatives such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

The bitcoins that back the BTIC will be guarded by the English firm Zodia Custody. Meanwhile, CoinShares will serve as the execution agent and will provide its daily index as a reference for the price of the product.

By March 2021, Europe’s ETPs already outnumbered those of America. Source: CriptoNoticias.

ETP or bitcoin ETF: what is each?

What is the difference between an ETP and the renowned ETFs? Technically, an ETP is a publicly traded bond that it can be backed “physically” (as in the case of the BTIC) or with bank certificates.

Meanwhile, the ETF is a publicly traded fund, a product that in Europe usually includes more than one asset. This term has been very in vogue lately, since its approval in the United States, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

However, the differences are primarily semantic, says Gabor Gurbacs, a director at investment management firm VanEck. The ETP is the term “umbrella” that is used to include both.

Grayscale protests to the SEC

At the same time that bitcoin-based products are being approved in Europe for listing on the stock market, in the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seems to raise the bar more and more.

Grayscale still has a pending application with the SEC to convert its GBTC into an ETF, The Block reports. With New York’s Arca exchange ready to list the new product should it be approved, the company awaits a response. However, there will be no definition until the end of December, says the aforementioned media.

But there is already a preview of what may happen. In the last month, the entity rejected an ETF proposal spot (i.e. based on an immediate asset) of bitcoin presented by VanEck. This was the first of several similar requests to be answered, and that is why Grayscale foresees that they may meet the same fate.

Faced with this situation, Grayscale issued a complaint for considering “arbitrary and capricious” the will to approve products based on futures but not those based on spot. This action by the regulatory entity could constitute a violation of the Administrative Procedures Act (APA)says the company.

In a statement, Grayscale argued that “bitcoin futures ETPs registered under the 1940 Act and ETPs spot bitcoins that are not eligible to be registered are the same in all relevant respects, but the Commission is treating them differently. ‘ In addition, one of its legal representatives used On twitter more details on the reasons for your submission.

For its part, the SEC has indicated that the difference lies in the registration of stock products, although it has not yet responded to Grayscale’s letter publicly.