WhatsApp Plus 2021 18.50.0: download and news

We already have available the download WhatsApp Plus 2021 18.50.0, the latest update of this mod (modified version) of the popular instant messaging application. In addition, among its novelties, an improvement for the privacy of conversations stands out.

We have already explained what WhatsApp Plus 2021 is, an alternative version to the official one developed by the HeyMods group. It includes many additional features, not only privacy, it also extends the quality of customization and lifts many of the standard limitations of WhatsApp.

The great novelty of update 18.50.0 is that it allows us protect hidden chats with a fingerprint lock. And it is possible to block WhatsApp with a fingerprint in the standard app, but hidden chats are something exclusively available in mods, and until now they did not support it.

The developers of WhatsApp Plus 2021 had received complaints that it was easy to forget the password for hidden chatsThat is why they have added this additional security system.

On the other hand, they have fixed bugs in theme store, something that the previous update already focused on. The WhatsApp Plus 2021 theme store offers many designs, but it does not run very smoothly, so these improvements will be appreciated.

WhatsApp Plus 2021 is perhaps the most popular of the WhatsApp mods right now, third-party adaptations on Android that take its possibilities further. It is not officially allowed to use mods, and they could even kick us off the platform for it, but in recent times the company has hardly pursued these projects.

If we are already users, it is easy to update WhatsApp Plus from the application, otherwise we include at the end of the article the link to install the APK on Android from outside the Play Store, since the Google store does not support mods.

In our opinion, WhatsApp Plus 2021 18.50.0 is worth trying if we do not know it, the ability to protect private chats with fingerprints in this update is just a small sample of all its capabilities.

