WhatsApp, how to write a message using voice typing

WhatsApp is one of the platforms of instant messaging most used around the world every day by millions of people. Due to its immediacy, it is a very effective means of communication to send or receive messages, photos, videos, etc.

Among the many advantages that this platform offers, is that it is updated frequently, which makes new functions appear to meet the needs of users. On this occasion, we tell you how write a message using voice dictation, in this way you will not need to touch your cell phone.

How to write a message by voice dictation

What you must do to write a message without touching your phone is to dictate through the microphone of your cell phone or tablet, in this way, the application will be in charge of transcribing and sending it.

Before you start dictation, you must check that the language of your keyboard is set to Spanish, for this, you must open the Options section to check that the voice and text are in that language.

To dictate a message you must follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and choose the chat where you want to send the message.

Click on the message bar to bring up the digital keyboard, usually the Google GBoard keyboard.

Check the top row of icons above the letters, which are used to find and insert emojis, stickers, GIFs and other options.

Where is the microphone icon, click, it is possible that the application will ask you for the necessary permissions in case they are not activated.

Instead of the letters on the keyboard, a microphone will appear, click and begin to dictate the message you want to send with your voice.

The message will appear as you speak, one of the advantages is that it is not sent alone, so you can review it and if everything is fine, click send.

This is a very practical way to write a message but at that moment you cannot do it because you are driving. Just remember to configure the keyboard with the Spanish language so that it is written correctly.

WhatsApp voice dictation is one of the many advantages that the application offers, since as we mentioned, it is constantly updated to offer a better experience to users.

