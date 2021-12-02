What’s new on Netflix in December: series, movies, documentaries

The most festive month of the year has arrived. December will end with the traditional Christmas parties and, therefore, with a good handful of dinners and business and family lunches … as well as meetings with friends that we have probably not seen for a while. The point is that with all this hustle and bustle, a bit of tranquility in your home is always appreciated and what better excuse to enjoy a good number of series, documentaries and movies on Netflix when it is cold outside and at home it is better (and more warm) than in arms.

The first series that we are going to highlight is the long-awaited second season of The witcher. Therefore, the handsome Henry Cavill returns as the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia, who will continue to seek adventures in the fantastic world created by the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

We continue with another highly anticipated series: Cobra Kai. At the end of the month the fourth season will be released, where we will experience an alliance between Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang to defeat Cobra Kai in the All Valley Karate Championship for under 18s. Will Daniel and Johnny bury the hatchet after decades to defeat Kreese once and for all? We will see.

On the subject of movies we have three very interesting options. The first is Don’t look up, starring an all-star cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry. A comet capable of ending all life on Earth is approaching our planet and, although two astronomers alert the world of what is going to happen, nobody pays attention to them.

Also highlights It was the hand of God, the new film by director Paolo Sorrentino that promises us a story about destiny and family, sports and cinema, love and loss in Naples in the 80’s. Finally, don’t miss out The power of the dog, a western starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

These are our recommendations for the month of December.