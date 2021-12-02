What’s new on Netflix in December: series, movies, documentaries
The most festive month of the year has arrived. December will end with the traditional Christmas parties and, therefore, with a good handful of dinners and business and family lunches … as well as meetings with friends that we have probably not seen for a while. The point is that with all this hustle and bustle, a bit of tranquility in your home is always appreciated and what better excuse to enjoy a good number of series, documentaries and movies on Netflix when it is cold outside and at home it is better (and more warm) than in arms.
The first series that we are going to highlight is the long-awaited second season of The witcher. Therefore, the handsome Henry Cavill returns as the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia, who will continue to seek adventures in the fantastic world created by the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.
We continue with another highly anticipated series: Cobra Kai. At the end of the month the fourth season will be released, where we will experience an alliance between Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang to defeat Cobra Kai in the All Valley Karate Championship for under 18s. Will Daniel and Johnny bury the hatchet after decades to defeat Kreese once and for all? We will see.
On the subject of movies we have three very interesting options. The first is Don’t look up, starring an all-star cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry. A comet capable of ending all life on Earth is approaching our planet and, although two astronomers alert the world of what is going to happen, nobody pays attention to them.
Also highlights It was the hand of God, the new film by director Paolo Sorrentino that promises us a story about destiny and family, sports and cinema, love and loss in Naples in the 80’s. Finally, don’t miss out The power of the dog, a western starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
These are our recommendations for the month of December.
1
Power of the Dog (film) – December 1
Phil Burbank is a charismatic farmer who arouses fear and admiration in those around him. When his brother returns home to a new wife and her son, Phil sets about tormenting them … until the possibility of falling in love looms over him.
2
Lost in Space (series) – December 1
In the third and final season of Lost in Space, The situation becomes more dangerous and pressing than ever, and the Robinsons will have their survival skills put to the test in the face of the ultimate challenge. They’ve been trapped on a mysterious planet for a year now, and Judy, Penny, Will and the robot must take care of 97 young settlers during a harrowing evacuation … but not before secrets are revealed and their lives changed forever.
3
Voir: The keys to cinema in contemporary culture (documentary) – December 6
Executive producers David Fincher and David Prior present ‘Voir: The Keys of Cinema in Contemporary Culture’, a series of visual essays that pay tribute to cinema and the personal connection that viewers and the stories they see on the big screen. Through personal and intimate stories as well as reflections on the characters and the craft, each episode is a reminder of why cinema occupies such a special place in our lives.
4
Unforgivable (film) – December 10
After serving time for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) is released from prison and returned to a society that refuses to forget its past. The hostile reception in which he was home makes him see that his only hope of redemption is to find his little sister, whom he had to abandon.
5
We are going home! (film) – December 10
Fed up with being locked in a reptile house and being gawked at by humans as if they were monsters, a picturesque group of Australia’s deadliest animals organize a daring escape to the desert, a place where they fit in seamlessly and where no one finds them. he judges by having scales and fangs. At the helm is Maddie (Isla Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold who gets along very well with Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), a very confident spiny imp; Frank (Guy Pearce), a spider with lovesickness; and Nigel (Angus Imrie), a very sensitive scorpion. But when her arch-nemesis Pretty Boy (Tim Minchin), a lovable and obnoxious koala, goes on the run, Maddie and company will have no choice but to take him with them.
6
Those Roaring Twenties (Reality Show) – December 10
Those crazy twenties is the story of the passage to adulthood of eight twenty-somethings who set out to succeed in life and love in Austin (Texas) while learning to function in the «new normal» of the United States of 2020. These young people who live together and help each other they live the ups and downs of being an adult. After all, your twenties is a crazy, rare and special time in life, and you only live once.
7
Tampa: Golden Bay (Reality Show) – December 15
On the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out from the crowd. This real estate agency, owned by army veteran Sharelle Rosado and made up entirely of black women, is determined to take control of the Suncoast. These ladies are as fun as they are ruthlessly ambitious, all vying to be at the forefront of the luxurious world of high-end coastal real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her agency, and she won’t let anyone or anything stop her dreams from coming true.
8
It was the hand of God (film) – December 15
Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paolo Sorrentino (Il Divo, The Great Beauty, The Young Pope) presents the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa, in the turbulent Naples of the eighties. In ‘Fue la mano de Dios’ there is room for happy surprises – such as the arrival of the legendary soccer player Diego Armando Maradona – and for an equally unforeseen tragedy. Fate plays its part, joy and misery intertwine, and Fabietto’s future begins to roll. Sorrentino returns to the city where he was born to tell his most personal story: a story about destiny and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.
9
Balloon and the Wonders of the Reef (Documentary) – December 16
These are the adventures of a pufferfish fry on a radiant coral reef as it learns to survive and thrive in its first year of life, an extraordinary journey for a minnow that is smaller than a human fingernail at birth. For the first time, scientists, filmmakers and documentary makers have combined their talents to show the tiny world of Globo, a world where life unfolds at rates too fast or slow and on scales too small for the human eye.
10
The Witcher (series) – December 17
Second season. Convinced that Yennefer lost his life in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia escorts Princess Cirilla to Kaer Morhen, the safest place he knows, and where he lived his childhood. As kings, elves, humans, and demons from across the Continent battle for power outside the fortress walls, Geralt must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power boiling within her.
eleven
Don’t Look Up (movie) – December 24
Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discover an amazing thing: There is an orbiting comet in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Apparently, warning humanity of the arrival of a planet killer the size of Everest is inconvenient. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of the nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months to go for the comet to crash, managing the daily news stream and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late… it’s surprisingly comical. But what do you have to do to make the world look up?
12
Kitz (series) – December 30
A year after the tragic death of her brother, Lisi, a 19-year-old from the alpine town of Kitzbühel, enters the decadent world of a Munich gang that invades the luxurious ski resort every year for partying. But Lisi does not take long to cause an avalanche that reveals the truth behind that facade of glamor, money and hedonism. And the consequences are uncontrollable.
13
Stay By My Side (series) – December 31
stay by me raises the question of how well you can really know someone. In this series of unmistakable emotions, chilling suspense and mysterious crimes from the past that begin to unravel, four people keep murky secrets from their loved ones: Megan (Jumbo), a working mother of three children; Ray (Armitage), a documentary photographer with great promise; Broome (Nesbitt), a police inspector unable to distance himself from a filed case about a missing person, and Lorraine (Parish), an old friend of Megan’s. The past has come back to haunt them, and it also threatens to ruin their lives and those of those around them. What will be your next step?
14
Cobra Kai (series) – December 31
In season four, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos team up to defeat Cobra Kai in the All Valley Under-18 Karate Championship. Whoever loses will have to hang up their ‘gi’. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby casts the rest at Cobra Kai, the fate of All Valley hangs in the balance like never before. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Will Daniel and Johnny be able to bury the hatchet after decades to defeat Kreese? Or will the Cobra Kai become the benchmark of karate in All Valley?
fifteen
Queer Eye (reality) – December 31
‘Queer Eye’, winner of nine Emmy Awards, returns in search of a new batch of uncaring heroes. Everybody ready? This season the fearless ambassadors of Queer eye they set up their base in Austin (Texas). There they work once again their revolutionary magic and transform the lives of Texans who deserve that and more.
