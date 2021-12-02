What will happen to the signing of Sebastián Córdova if Uriel Antuna does not agree to go to America?

The Guadalajara Club reached an agreement, it could be said that in a simple way, with the offensive midfielder Sebastian Cordova to join your squad for the Clausura 2022 Tournament from America, but if it has not been made official it is because Uriel antuna He is not convinced of what the azulcremas offer him.

There is a question that has begun to circulate in the national football union: What will happen to the signing of Córdova if Antuna does not agree to go to América? The reality is that in the Sacred Flock already have everything ready for the “Brujo” not be considered by the technician Marcelo Michel Leaño, as they are clear that it has been a duty within the field.

In this sense, If Antuna decided not to go to the Eagles they would look for a place for her in another club, by what Córdova has the suitcases packed to travel to the Perla Tapatia and be part of a squad that is in need of offensive variants as the numbers say in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, where in at least seven duels they went blank on the scoreboard.

Antuna does not rule out leaving negotiations on hold

According to information from ESPN, the speedy attacker is in no rush to resolve this situation with America, since his intention is that they at least equal the salary he receives in Chivas, so he does not want to sacrifice anything financially after agreeing to change of scene with his family because he lived very comfortable in Guadalajara.

It would be until after the game between the Mexican and Chilean Selection of December 8 when the “Brujo” retake the talks with the Azulcremas to reach an agreement: “The issue is that the citizens of the capital have not been in a position to match the salary that Antuna receives in Chivas and this is not satisfied with the extreme right, since he does not intend to lower his salary to play in the Eagles”, it could be read on the portal.